The wait is finally over.
The new $16.1 million Athens Recreation Center is now open to the public. The facility, located at 21821 Sportsplex Loop, opened its doors Tuesday.
Athens Cemetery, Parks and Recreation Director Bert Bradford said the facility opened quietly and only posted on social media Tuesday afternoon in order to keep the crowd down since there are still some things being touched up in the building.
“We are slowed down with this virus,” he said. “In some ways that's beneficial. We can work the kinks out without having a huge crowd. We'll have a grand opening, but we want to make sure we are prepared. We are still touching up some things in the building, but for the most part, everything is functioning. Of course, all the safety features are functioning, like fire alarms, elevators and emergency lights.”
The new rec center features three full-size basketball courts that are currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines.
Bradford said staff will look for ways to utilize the courts once restrictions are eased up statewide.
The center also features an indoor walking track and fitness center on the second floor.
Fitness coordinator Phil Snyder, who helps oversee the fitness center during the morning hours, said that “quite a few” people had come into the facility since it opened.
“A lot of people are coming through touring and seeing what we're all about,” he said. “I'm here during the morning from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. My understanding from the nighttime shift is that there are a good number of people coming in, presumably after work. But the response has been extremely positive.”
While the fitness center is open for use to members, every other cardio machine is currently marked off to maintain social distancing.
“We don't have the (weight) machines marked off, but whoever is working will keep an eye out,” Snyder said. “We have some cleaning supplies, and after any time someone uses the equipment, we'll come through and disinfect it.”
Snyder said he absolutely loves the new rec center, and it has been a “long-time coming.”
“You can tell everybody is happy walking around in here by their smiles,” he said. “This is something to truly be proud of. This is a tremendous facility.”
The new recreation center has two racquetball courts inside the building, and outside lies six new tennis courts and two sand volleyball courts.
“I came through at 11 p.m. one night and there were (several) people on the sand volleyball courts,” Bradford said. “We can tell that's going to be a huge bonus for us.”
Bradford said the center picked up 40-50 members in just the first two days, and he expects lots of growth going forward.
“It's great,” he said. “We can accommodate so many more people, and there are new aspects like the fitness center. This is what Athens has needed for a long time.”
Hours and fees
Athens Recreation Center hours:
Monday-Friday 5 a.m to 10 p.m.
Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Athens Recreation Center fees per month:
Individual - $30
12 years or older, persons under 15 must be supervised by an adult 18 or older
Couples - $50
Two people in same household
Family - $75
Up to five people in the same household, no children over the age of 21
Military - $25
Active or retired
Teachers - $25
Current or retired
Seniors (62-plus) - $25
City employees - $10
Current or retired City of Athens employee
City employee spouse or child - $20
City of Athens employee spouse or child aged 12-21
Day pass - $7
Good for one fitness class or one-day-only gym access.
Annual membership - $300
Save $60 on a yearly membership
