In their most recent endeavor to stay connected while maintaining social distance, Cedar Hill Elementary School faculty and staff orchestrated a drive-by parade — music, signs and cheering included.
Students and their families joined in on the fun Wednesday with their own signs, which they held up from driveways and vehicles as teachers and administrators drove by in a single-file line. CHES Assistant Principal Emily Paschall estimated at least 40 cars participated in the parade, which was escorted by the Ardmore Police Department.
"So many parents emailed us after to let us know how emotional it was for them, and it's been the same for the faculty," Paschall said. "It's helped us see what a special bond we all have through this."
Cedar Hill bus drivers helped plan the parade route, which left from the school and covered many of the school's typical bus routes before returning. Local radio station WSLV 105.1 aired a special playlist during the parade.
Paschall explained the music was an important part of the parade because it's such an important part of the school day at Cedar Hill. She said they may not know what kind of morning a child has before school, but they do have the power to start that child's school day on a positive note.
"We have music blasting when the kids come in every day, and sometimes kids just drop their backpacks and start dancing," Paschall said. "We're really big on that."
She said student favorites include "The Git Up" by Blanco Brown, "Happy" by Pharell Williams, "Cupid Shuffle" by Cupid, tracks from the soundtrack for the movie "Trolls" and many "Kidz Bop" tunes. Paschall said it was "really neat and special to see them hearing their favorite music" as the drive-by parade passed each home.
"Blessings can still come from storms," she said. "It's really been a great way to grow even closer as a school."
Unfortunately, they weren't unable to cover every bus route and pass every home in Ardmore, which is why they're planning another parade for Saturday, April 11. Students and their families are encouraged to follow Cedar Hill on Facebook for updates on the parade time and route.
