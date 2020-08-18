A stream of masked students filed into SPARK Academy at Cowart on Monday as faculty members welcomed them back to campus for the first time since the spring.
Principal Beth McKinney said the first day of school was “wonderful” as parents, teachers and members of the community all worked as a team to help students return to campus amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“We forget what we take for granted,” McKinney said. “We are just glad to be back in school. It's been a long time since school felt regular. In the spring, we were just making the best of a bad situation, but this school year, we feel very prepared.”
McKinney said faculty at SPARK Academy had to “rethink a great deal” when it comes to making sure students say as safe as possible at the school.
“We had to think about every aspect of the school day and all the implications when it comes to not spreading the virus,” she said. “Our custodians have special cleaner and are using our new electrostatic sprayers. Teachers have had training on having supplies for each child and not allowing sharing.”
McKinney said students were doing well so far when it came to wearing facial coverings when prompted. She said they are allowed to remove the coverings once everyone in a classroom has been socially distanced.
McKinney said parents are asked to check kids' temperatures before sending them to school, with anyone feeling sick asked to stay home. She said a person from the school or district was on each of the three buses that come to SPARK Academy on the first day, making sure students wore their masks and used hand sanitizer when they entered and departed the vehicle.
While measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 are new to schools and students as they return to class, one thing that has remained the same is the tone of the first day back, even for remote learners.
McKinney said remote teachers are just trying to get everyone logged in for the first day.
“Our remote teachers have already reached out to parents,” she said. “All of our students have already had Zoom meetings with their teachers. We are trying as much as possible to keep the school experience there for our remote learners.”
McKinney said one of the only negatives she experienced Monday was not being able to see the students smile as they came back to school for the new year.
Systemwide
The SPARK Academy students were among the approximately 2,800 Athens City Schools students who chose to return to their eight respective campuses as traditional learners. According to acting superintendent Beth Patton, about 36% of ACS' total student enrollment chose a nontraditional route this year.
Like McKinney, Patton said things were going great in the schools she visited Monday morning.
By 9:30 a.m., Patton had been to iAcademy at Athens Elementary and Athens High after riding the bus with students to Athens Intermediate to ring in the new school year.
“The kids are ready to be back, and the teachers are excited to see them return,” she said. “It feels really good. It feels like it's supposed to feel, which is where we want to be.”
Patton said the schools are limiting the number of people in the hallways, with some maintaining “one-way areas” so that students are all moving in the same direction.
Patton said teachers are working to connect with online students on Day One so they have a similar first-day experience as traditional learners.
“They are trying to make sure people have what they need and are able to log on,” Patton said.
Patton said the only real difference she felt Monday over previous years was the reduced number of students attending school in person.
“The excitement of the first day of school doesn't feel different at all,” she said.
Commented
