The city of Athens will live-stream the Zoning Board of Adjustments meeting, set for 5 p.m. tonight, so citizens can practice social distancing by viewing the meeting remotely, according to a press release.
Citizens can visit https://bit.ly/AthensZBA to watch the meeting. While attending in person is still an option for some, the city said it will prevent from attending anyone who:
• Has traveled within the last 14 days to an area identified by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention as subject to a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, such as a cruise ship, China, Iran, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Ireland and many other countries in Europe;
• Resides with or has come in close contact with someone who traveled to one of those areas in the last 14 days;
• Has been asked to self-quarantine by a doctor, hospital or health agency;
• Has been diagnosed or come in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or the flu; or
• Has had a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, coughing, trouble breathing or other symptoms of illness in the last 48 hours.
The city encourages citizens to visit the "City of Athens (Public Relations)" Facebook page, visit the "Athens News" section at www.athensal.us and sign up for City of Athens and Utilities alerts at local.nixle.com/register for updates on protocols related to the Limestone County Pandemic Standard Operating Guidelines.
The zoning board meets 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month in the Council Chambers at Athens City Hall, 200 W. Hobbs St., Athens. Work session begins at 5 p.m.
