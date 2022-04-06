The University of North Alabama softball team scored 13 runs off 13 hits Sunday in a 13-5 home win over Jacksonville. The mercy-rule win completed the three-game ASUN Conference sweep over the Dolphins and provided UNA head coach Ashley Cozart with her 300th win at the school.
Cozart, who also became the program’s all-time leader in head coaching victories earlier this season, is now 300-121 at UNA. She also owns a 491-167 career record that includes a stop a Lindsey Wilson College.
On Sunday, UNA (25-10 overall, 4-5 ASUN) had to rally from an early deficit. Jacksonville took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning before the Lions recorded their first hit of the day.
A walk by Emma Broadfoot and a single to right field by Harley Stokes put runners at the corners before pinch-runner Mary Grayson Kilpatrick stole home to make the score 3-1. Stokes later scored on an error before Brooke Burback gave UNA a 4-3 lead with a two-run home run to left field.
Jacksonville briefly regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning before the Lions took control by scoring six runs in the bottom of the frame. UNA sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring six runs off seven hits.
After the Lions quickly loaded the bases with no outs, Broadfoot singled to right field to drive in two runs. Another single by Stokes loaded the bases again for Meleah Hargett, who drove in two runs of her own with a single to left center. Georgia Land then extended the lead to 10-5 with a two-run home run to left field.
After the Dolphins failed to score in the top of the sixth, UNA scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to win via the eight-run mercy rule. A walk by Sidney Bevis and a two-run homer by Hailey Jones made the score 12-5. The Lions then got a walk and two singles to load the bases for Grace Pitrowski, who blooped a single over the pitcher’s head to drive in the winning run.
For the day, UNA had 11 different players record a hit. Stokes and Land each went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Maci Birdyshaw picked up the pitching win in relief. She worked 3.2 innings, allowing two runs off three hits with four strikeouts to improve to 10-2 on the season.
