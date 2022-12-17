Unless you live under a rock, nobody needs to tell us that holidays have become overly commercialized. Despite that, like the famous Grinch, we can discover it is also true that if we have eyes to see, we can experience the powerful message of the birth of the Savior and feel the hope and peace He brings to the world. We, like the Grinch, can see Christmas through new eyes.
Hearts, as well as purses, seem to expand during this most wonderful time of the year. Most of us give out of love, but social pressure and advertising run neck and neck in the gifting process. There is nothing wrong with giving.
But how many of us over-give? Raise your hand with me if you have been guilty. I’m still trying to reform.
Gifting is, of course, a good way to show our love, yet many folks feel stressed and pressured to spend more money than they have. Odd when about half the gifts received are neither wanted nor needed.
Even worse, when we succumb to those pressures, we set ourselves up for more stress and likely unwanted and unneeded debt to boot. Even worse, we miss out on both the spirit and joy of the season as a direct result.
The obvious commercialism is not subtle, though the subconscious pressure is real — especially when it seems every conversation is about gifts — giving or receiving of them. Social pressures push us to conform.
“What did you get for Christmas?” is the question we all hear, and not just among the young.
In many cases, Santa has replaced Jesus, whose birthday we are supposed to be celebrating.
We desire to make the holiday magical and memorable for our loved ones. We naturally want them to have cherished memories and to experience and retain the same feelings and emotions we hold so fondly. It requires a lot of hard work, imagination, and resources to recreate them.
Do children really need all the stuff they get? Heck, we adults have way too much stuff. In fact, I realize that I am literally Stufficating. As newlyweds, everything we both owned fit inside the trunk of our 1958 Impala. Now it wouldn’t fit into multiple storage units.
Remember the days when we had only what we needed, plus a few extras for luxury? Our children are no different. Most of them today are literally drowning in gadgets, toys, clothes, and more that they really don’t need.
Perhaps, if they didn’t have so much, they might go back to reading, playing outside, and using their imaginations and creativity more than many currently do.
The problem with Christmas is when, consciously or unconsciously, we measure joy by the number of gifts received or piled under the tree.
So why should we stop, or at least back off a bit?
We don’t! There’s always just one more thing to add. Why do we succumb to the pressure to outgive others? We often fail to recognize that more is not better, yet we fall into a hopelessly vicious cycle.
If we believe the lie that more stuff makes holidays better, we will continue to run on that hamster wheel.
There will always be someone who got more, but we really do need to change the way we measure joy of this season.
So, how do we reject the over commercialism we’re drowning in, accompanied by stress and anxiety?
Instead of spending more money and time by doing more shopping, how about if we strive to become more present? Give experiences that create memories in place of more stuff. Buy tickets for a future event or trip. Make plans together. Play games. Perform service for those less fortunate in your area. Visit with and share baked goods or a meal or perform an act of service for an elderly shut-in.
What if, instead, we work on becoming more calm and joyful? Instead of spending into a financial hole, provide more leeway in your budget for the entire year.
Read a book together or attend a local Christmas concert. Define joy in the reason for the season rather than in gifts/stuff.
Make memories within the walls of your own home rather than in department or big-box stores.
Social pressure will always exist, and it may take patience and sacrifice to break away from, but one day you will be so glad that you did.
Give charitably as a family. That brings true joy.
The path to creating and providing a joyful season for you and your family will not be found in a catalog, website, or a store. And even if it was, you’d never find it there anyway. Give freely yet responsibly and judiciously. Consider your gifting with care and shout with pure joy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.