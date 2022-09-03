My previous record for a solo trip was less than three weeks. The one I just returned from tallies up to exactly nine weeks. Praying I haven’t worn out my welcome, sadly not everyone on my must-see list has in fact been seen.
Even the best laid plans can get sidetracked. Expecting to leave Michigan on the 19th of August, it was delayed thanks to COVID once again. With my daughter and her family still staying in my house until theirs is ready to move into — which is getting closer by the day — eight-year-old Zachary came home from his first week of school — with what else but COVID.
He was pretty sick for a day or so, but following doctor’s counsel, this old lady could not return to her home until ten days after the last symptoms of anyone in the home went away.
Hoping my welcome was still intact and not worn out with friends and family, the pressure was on to avoid home until the 25th. Actually, the bonus time provided me the opportunity to visit some friends and family that hadn’t been able to connect earlier for a variety of reasons.
The extra days — despite my growing homesickness — were truly a blessing. Using my bonus time wisely, I managed to fit in some precious visits with some very precious people — both relaxing and healing.
It also afforded me a very last attempt to persuade an estranged family member to reconcile with the rest of us. Sadly, she justifies her immoral and illegal actions and blames everyone else for the separation from those who would love and forgive her of anything. My heart breaks.
As if we aren’t all sick to death of that virus for the past two years and counting, it still proves to be a frustration and interrupter of lives galore. Personally, contracting different variations of three variants may qualify me as some sort of an expert — just not sure there are any potential benefits included.
We continue to be bombarded with information, though it is contradicting at the very least. Masks work! Masks don’t work! So, which is it? Too often, folks live in fear of contracting the contagion. That’s where I draw the line! Refusing to live in fear but rather choosing to live, period.
Yes, I, too, know people who died after contracting it, but the craziness must stop at some point. I nearly died earlier this year as COVID pneumonia got me in a very weakened condition after months of being critically ill. My immune system was very compromised already ... but apparently the Lord wasn’t ready for me quite yet, and perhaps the devil doesn’t even want me. Yet somehow my body fought back and I am currently still progressing in my recovery from it all.
Finally arriving back home in Sweet Alabama after two full months of traveling, my recovery progress is quite evident. It is now rare that my cane is used. Cooking and sewing have once again become a pleasure. Even housework is now manageable in small doses.
At one point, it was necessary to have assistance getting in and out of bed. Even turning over in bed required assistance, and learning to walk again seemed overwhelming and distant. Yet here I am, gaining strength and stamina by the day and finally once again feeling motivated.
Of course, all my organizational skills and housekeeping have been on hold since late December, but now the excitement and large selection of options to tackle head on increase by the day.
It’s a wonderful thing to be making plans once again, rather than simply existing and pushing my way through each day. Running errands is manageable, too.
My gratitude for all the help and love shown during those long, laborious months is bursting forth. Angels on earth are very real. During my absolute worst days, loving concern and care came from virtually everywhere. Kindness is alive and well in Limestone County.
At long last, the grieving process seems possible for my late husband, who is terribly missed. Being so ill, it was several months after his passing before my brain could even begin to process the loss. Every breath required so much energy that it was at least two full months after the funeral before the reality of loss and sadness remotely hit me. Having others in my home space made it easy to postpone actual grieving, so now it can finally begin.
Grief isn’t new to me. It’s much like an old friend. Faith keeps me strong and memories keep love alive. Hope brings comfort and peace as the depth of my loss sinks in.
How grateful to not have remorse and the sorrow regrets bring already burdened and heavy hearts. God is good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.