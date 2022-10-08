Once upon a time … Isn’t that how all fairy tales begin? Well, this one isn’t exactly a fairy tale, but it did have a beginning, though it is doubtful it will ever end.
Back in the good old days, long before tanning beds and such, we young girls concocted a mixture of baby oil (do they even still make that?) and iodine, then available at any drugstore. Of course, the ingredients didn’t emulsify so it was a strange looking mess to begin with.
We coated our exposed skin, which was quite modest by today’s standards, with the mixture. We had to rub it into the skin as evenly as possible, and it required a partner to smooth it onto our backs, shoulders and some areas of the upper arms.
Picture us in our bathing suits, trying to apply this to the backs of our legs and thighs. We appeared to be doing some sort of ritualistic ancestral dance as we bobbed from one leg to the other while trying to evenly apply a thick coat.
By the time we were ready to actually do some sunbathing, our hands were a greasy, stained up mess. Apparently, it worked best on our palms.
Often, there was no iodine available, so we simply smeared ourselves with the baby oil alone. Our palms didn’t even discolor.
Then the hard part, at least for me, began. Trying to lie perfectly still while the hot sun baked my skin was pure agony for me. It didn’t seem to bother my sister, Brenda, and her best friend, Claudette, but it was indeed tortuous for me to stay immobile.
Always multitasking, every time my eyes closed my brain was flooded with possibilities as to how my time could be put to better use. My brain still doesn’t shut down voluntarily — but my body most definitely has.
All three of us were extremely fair skinned with blue eyes, and two were blondes. It really didn’t take much to get burned, but in our innocence, or should that be ignorance, we thought we had to rush it all into a single weekend. Big mistake. Multiple times we literally got blistered. We suffered and endured the agony only to have the skin bubble up and peel off without tanning the new skin underneath. Oh, but we were not quitters. No, sirree. We tried repeatedly to look like those models on teen magazine covers only to burn, blister, peel and remain pale-faced again and again.
Finally, being the oldest and more mature of the three, I wised up. The torture of lying still in the hot sun was more than I could muster, so my life goals took another turn.
Brenda and Claudette were not quitters though. They continued to work at obtaining cover girl skin. I wonder how old they were when they discovered that most of them used makeup to obtain that look? Oh, but I digress.
One time, and I honestly think I can smell bacon when I think of it, they got so burned that they actually looked crispy. Their skin was like a well-roasted piece of meat with that brown, crackly crust on the outside.
They were in obvious agony — I mean severe pain. They couldn’t sit, stand, or lie down. They resembled a can of Spam that had been oven roasted — to perfection.
Despite my trying everything possible to relieve their pain, my sympathy for them grew. As they moved around like robots or undressed mummies over the next few days, we tried to figure out how this happened. They should have sought medical attention, but folks didn’t go to the doctor in those days unless they were dying — the two girls only thought they were.
Finally, they fessed up. They didn’t have any baby oil and no money to buy some, so they made do with the next best thing — Crisco — straight out of the can!
The reason they looked like they were fried is because literally they were. Crisco was the best shortening on the market for frying chicken in those days — and those chicks were fried!
The last thing they needed was a bunch of teasing. But little brothers being who they are they knew they were in for it! As soon as Larry heard what happened he began calling his sister The Crisco Kid — a play on the TV show, The Cisco Kid, popular at the time. He still does.
Adding insult to injury, Claudette was given the royal treatment as he hung her with the nickname of The Crisco Queen.
Fifty some odd years later we all laugh about it often; but honestly, when it’s brought up, I swear I can smell bacon frying. Can’t you?
