My favorite season is finally here — at least on the calendar. Despite the warm temperatures there is definitely fall in the air.
The big bins of watermelons at grocery stores magically morph into pumpkins overnight.
The only thing better than the sound of crunching into a sweet/tart autumn apple is when the juices explode onto taste buds and drizzle down my chin.
Deciduous trees lighten up as the verdant greens fade to yellow. The humidity is decidedly more to my liking, and cooler temperatures create very pleasant sleeping.
We eagerly anticipate crisp, cool mornings, bonfire evenings, and yes — love it or hate it — pumpkin spice.
Vegetable gardens wind down and lots of yard work needs to be done, but there is also more time for porch sitting, with or without a book, and simply soaking up the grandeur of nature mutating all around.
Preparing and protecting plants and shrubs for the winter is the work now at hand. Planting bulbs to enjoy next spring and yearning endlessly through Christmas catalogs is a great way to while away the time.
Fall is the best time of the year to enjoy the outdoors, even with annoying allergies, or take a long walk when the only sound beside nature is the rustling of dry leaves as we tromp through them.
This is perfect picnic weather. You can have your 100 degrees and 90 percent humidity.
Gone are the days when we worked hard and often to have enough firewood stored for long winter months. Also absent are the smoky walls, windows, and ceilings from heating with wood despite the cozy warmth only it provides.
Gone are the days we gathered the grandchildren for our annual Leaf Party once the majority of leaves had fallen from the trees.
Even the youngest participated raking leaves into one gigantic pile. Grandpa, so strong and resilient, could lift any of them, swing them high and send them propelling through the air to disappear into the leaf pile softening their landing.
Barreling their way out, grins and shouts of “Do it again!” filled the air. And so, he did — over and over until his arms were too tired.
Next, we repiled the leaves before burning them. After the work, it was time for a campfire complete with weenies, marshmallows, and hot cocoa to warm tummies and bodies.
The big finale, the climax was always spooky stories I animatedly mesmerized them with. Each year included at least one new-to-them tale, but the one we saved for last was the Tailypo. Google it, and share it with the littles in your life.
Of course, Grandpa always added plenty of pranks and sound effects, which intensified their fear factor amid hoots and hollers of moans and laughter.
One of his best-loved and most effective tricks was the year he poured a handful of gravel into an empty one-gallon bleach jug. Tying a fishing line around the handle of the jug, he strategically placed the other end of the string near his folding chair.
As the suspense built in the yarn telling, on occasion, he jerked the fishing line just barely enough to hear that gravel inside rattle around. It was pitch black outside the fire ring.
As wary as they were, their eyes in the glow of the campfire darted about quickly, scanning for the monster they were certain sneaked about and lurked nearby. They held their breath dramatically.
When relative calm was restored, I continued the story, doing my best to create both intrigue and apprehension.
Their faces revealed much trepidation and caution as they carefully listened to every word.
Photos of them shooting through the air into the leaf pile came up in my memories on social media this week. Of course, I had to share them and tag those now full-grown grandchildren with kids of their own.
Their comments have proven repeatedly that we don’t need to take expensive trips or go to Disney World to leave fond memories forever. It would please me very much to have them continue this tradition with their own families.
In truth, most of the best memories we have really didn’t cost more than a few dollars, if anything at all.
Autumn is the time to switch from salads to soups. There’s nothing better than a big bowl of homemade soup for a simple supper. It’s football season, and we root for our favorite team (Roll Tide!). It’s the time to formulate plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The only thing better than a sunny autumn day is a rainy one. Curling up with a good book, baking homemade bread, and snuggling under a cozy blanket is pure comfort.
Rain or shine, fall makes me happy, y’all!
