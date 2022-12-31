“Happy Anniversary, Toots. You’ll always be my bride.” How I would love to hear those words yet again.
The last time I heard them was Dec., 19, 2021. I was in a hospital with dim hopes of surviving. My face was grotesque from the parotitis in my cheek and cellulitis in my neck. They weren’t the problem though.
Our daughter brought my hubby to the hospital, and that was the last (even if it was ugly) photo of us taken together.
He left this earth less than two months later while, in another hospital, I was fighting for my life again.
Ours was a love at first sight romance that started when I was only 15 and still in high school in 1963. We married during my senior year after he returned from military service.
Of course, over that many years there were ups and downs, but we both committed to working through our problems — not around them.
We have had our share of bumps in the road, but I would not want to have made this journey called life with anyone else. Every trial made us stronger. I am so very blessed. It was not easy, and we both had to do a lot of giving as well as forgiving but we were determined. I cannot tell you how many folks told us “It will never last” and “I’ll give it six months” … etc. So there, you naysayers! Where real love, commitment, determination, and dedication exist, anything can work as long as two people work toward a common goal.
Every anniversary, we spent the day walking down memory lane together. The path was not without a few rough spots — some were really rough — but we never faced anything we couldn’t work through side by side.
When we celebrated our fiftieth anniversary a few years ago, I joked that the first 50 years were the hardest — so we began the next 50 years with high hopes, keeping the wrinkles and gray hairs at bay.
This anniversary was hard, no lie. Within six weeks I marked off the days of both our birthdays, helping our little dog cross the Rainbow Bridge, Thanksgiving, my first anniversary alone, and Christmas without him. But once again, I know he remembered — because my daughter handed me a dozen red roses and said, “Dad’s been bugging me since mid-November to do this for him.” I wept knowing full well that’s exactly what he did.
A really challenging moment was when the golden, succulent Thanksgiving turkey came out of the oven. My daughter asked, “Who’s going to carve the bird?”
It stopped me dead in my tracks. That thought hadn’t crossed my mind. Bob had done that for the last 57 years.
Our oldest grandson saved both daughter and me from ruining our eye makeup. He said, “I’ll do it! It won’t be just like Grandpa did, but it’s my turn.” And just like that, a brand-new tradition was set.
How blessed I’ve been to have married my very best friend, the only lover I’ve ever desired or needed and the love of my life.
When I became Mrs. Robert O. Hill, it was the happiest day of my life. We’ve always been best friends, the other’s biggest supporter and rock. I, for one, would do it all again in a heartbeat.
We loved celebrating our commitment to one another. We were truly blessed with 57 years of a great working relationship. When the challenges came — and they did come — we stood side by side and worked through them.
Anything worth having is worth working for. We didn’t run when things got tough. In fact, we became stronger individually and as a couple. It’s not to be thrown away — like too many couples today who run at the first struggle.
We were together so long that we matched. In truth, we started out as total opposites. We both had such different gifts, talents, interests, and plans — but between us we were complete. We complemented one another. We made a whole, and he filled in with his strengths where my weaknesses lay. I did the same for him.
We supported one another in so many areas. He is the one who patiently helped me overcome the abuses of my childhood and youth. I helped him see his potential. He was so smart! He wasn’t well educated and at one point that made him feel inferior, but he possessed an intelligence and wisdom that is rare and much needed in our society.
When trials come, fall in love again — but always with the same person.
Robert, you will always be the best thing that ever happened to me and I’ll always save that date for you.
