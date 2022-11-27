This is not the topic planned for this week, but here goes. This weighs so heavily on my heart that any other subject is off limits for the moment.
The year 2022 has not been an easy or planned one here at Hill’s Half Acre. For the past few weeks, I have agonized over a tough decision.
The year began with me literally fighting for my life from a series of critical health issues. Almost three months in the hospital morphed into learning how to walk again.
My husband, at home with advanced dementia, was uncooperative with anyone but me — he wasn’t having anyone else step into my shoes even temporarily.
“I don’t need a babysitter,” he sternly told them over and over. “All I need is my bride.”
Though unable to ascertain that I was sick and unable to care for myself when at home, he insisted that all we needed was each other and “nobody else.”
The biggest fight came when, in my already weakened condition, I contracted COVID pneumonia. It was then he decided to quit eating, drinking, and got up only for bathroom trips. The writing was on the wall.
He mostly dwelt in his happy place decades ago — raising our children and living in our dream home.
God bless my daughter, because she also developed COVID pneumonia while trying to care for us as well as her own family. She was stretched pretty thin.
Then everything snowballed. He was admitted to the hospital while I was still there fighting my own survival battle. Hospice placed him on comfort care.
It’s truly sad, because he was in great physical health with only a few minor problems — an amazing specimen of an 82-year-old man — until he gave up.
Grief is not just for the deceased. My grief for him had grown steadily over the past three years as he was lost to me in bits and pieces, a bit more each passing day.
Formerly the kind of guy that made John Wayne roles famous — the strong silent type — his example, humor, and knowledge benefited so very many that crossed his path. He was the best Grandpa role model ever — a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, and friend.
Arrangements were made for me to visit him briefly while in the hospital — a challenge both physically and emotionally. My daughter and grandson walked into my room at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, but I already knew. My best friend since 1963, my husband of 57 years was gone. My faith still sustains me.
They didn’t want to release me from the hospital, but nothing could keep me from attending his funeral. Family dressed and groomed me, propped me up in a wheelchair, wheeled the oxygen tank along, and with the grace of God I made it through the most beautiful celebration of anyone’s life ever imagined.
Still needing round-the-clock care, including help to get in and out of bed, my daughter and grandsons made all the arrangements including creating an unrivaled memory display for the visitation.
Note of advice — get all your affairs in order. Doing that enabled others to take care of every detail, because I obviously could do nothing at that point — and for months to come.
Our dear little Molly, a Lhatese (Lhasa Apso and Maltese mix) was so grief-stricken that she became terribly ill. Others took her to the vet and cleaned up her chronic messes. She continued to grieve as age took its toll on her, too. She was 14 1/2.
Her health had continued to decline, and she suffered until I could bear it no longer. For the second time in my life, my help was needed to assist a beloved pet cross that Rainbow Bridge just two days before Thanksgiving. The first was her beloved companion exactly nine years ago. My unmended heart continues to beat, despite the challenges this year has held.
Holidays are difficult when loved ones are missing. The remainder of 2022 will still hold some rough spots, especially our upcoming wedding anniversary on Dec. 19, but I’m a survivor not a victim.
At this moment my heart is broken over the difficult decision made. Playing God with a living thing is not for me. Thankfully the vet assured me it was the best decision.
There are a good many holes in my heart that used to be filled by loved ones. My choice is to focus on all the good memories that still dwell there and to recognize how very blessed I’ve been to have found true and lasting love — not only from a wonderful man but also from beloved pets — even though it wasn’t in my plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.