This week marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78. Most of the area east of the Mississippi River was affected in some way by the storm. It was a doozy — the worst experienced in my 75 years.
Across the Midwest and eastern parts of the country it will forever be remembered. Our small home straddled the county line in rural Michigan.
The snow began to fly, drifting across the flat land surrounding us as the temperature nosedived. It lasted for three long days — but the winds continued to howl, drifting and reshaping the snow as it plugged up the roadways for several more days.
In that climate, having about a week’s supply of food as well as alternative sources for heat and emergency water was automatic. We lived too far out to run to the store for the typical milk, bread, and eggs (or is that now toilet paper?).
We knew we weren’t going anywhere soon. Hubby had been a good boy in 1977, because Santa brought him a police scanner for Christmas. It became the best source of local news and entertainment during our confinement.
By dinner time, people began emergency pleas for food to be brought to them. They were either extremely poor or ill-prepared. Knowing many of them personally we knew they had big gardens and canned lots of produce — yet, somehow, they had zero food in the house.
My compassion for the poor and needy is limitless but seriously, some of what evolved over the next nine days had me shaking my head!
Everybody needed something — they had to have help. Whether their requests were warranted or not only the Lord knows but there was an abundance of true needs — people stranded at work or home needing to get to their critical jobs in the medical field or first responders and sick folks who needed refills on life-saving medications, oxygen, and the like.
The storm hit quickly and escalated rapidly. We hunkered down, grateful to be under the same roof and comfortable. We enjoyed our time together with the exception of a bit of cabin fever, since it wasn’t often we were blessed with our patriarch’s presence for that length of time.
A peculiar thing about this particular blizzard was the number of pregnant women who went into labor almost in unison. Virtually every woman in the entire region who was about eight months or more into her pregnancy went into labor. Volunteers taxied them via snowmobiles to hospitals where babies appeared almost before their mothers could be admitted.
In our home, the barometer dropped out of sight. The lowest measurement on it was a 26. The needle was way beyond where 24 would have been. Neither before nor since has it fallen below 27.
Apparently the rapid drop in barometric pressure put a literal squeeze on the womb (uterus) of the expectant moms causing contractions leading to actual labor.
By the end of the seventh day, we ran low on fresh supplies though we still had plenty in our pantry and freezer. Fortunately we never lost our electricity.
The snowdrifts were gargantuan, and most were frozen solid. There was a huge drift next to the 15 foot peach tree right outside the back door, which I climbed. Someplace I have a photo of me standing on top of that snowdrift and reaching out about waist high to lightly lay my hand on the very top limb.
Most of the secondary roads were opened to at least one lane, but we wondered if the workers would ever get to our road or if we had to wait for a spring thaw.
After missing a full week of work, one of hubby’s co-workers came on a snowmobile to take him to his job.
Finally, just before darkness fell on the ninth day, we heard and then caught a glimpse of a big yellow contraption coming down our road — not a typical snow plow, snow blower, or front end loader.
It appeared to be a huge road grader except there was an enormous, shiny V-shaped blade almost 9 feet tall on the front end throwing the frozen white stuff like a mini-blizzard. Later, we discovered that it and many more had been sent from nearby Canada. The problem was that we already had so much snow on the roadsides with drifts so big that our usual snow removal equipment, which is pretty impressive, couldn’t begin to budge it — there was no place to move it to.
This enormous monster did though. It plowed right through with ease throwing the snow several yards beyond the pre-existing banks of frozen precipitation.
Ask anyone who lived in that section of the country at that time, and they will tell you about the unforgettable Blizzard of ’78.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.