Our first home purchase was a stepping stone toward our dream house. Tiny, rundown, and cobbled up, we remodeled it the entire time we lived in the full 680 square feet with our two young kids. We had the time or the money, but never both.
It sat on two acres of the finest soil anywhere with a big old barn.
We finally had it exactly like we thought we wanted it when a deal came up too good to pass on. Our dream home — which we weren’t even really looking for at the time — became available, so we listed said tiny house, selling to the second lookers. We made a bid that was accepted.
We fantasized and dreamed about the new place; a large custom-built brick ranch with a full basement on three-and-a-half acres of rolling property with a prominent river crossing the back third. It sat about a quarter mile off the road with an easement access.
We were so excited as the closing date approached. We weren’t given keys that day but were told we could take possession in 30 days. We checked off calendar days enthusiastically.
The buyers for our tiny house also were to take possession on the same day. Plans were made to meet the realtor at the new house with our first load of possessions to pick up the keys.
The utilities were set up to go into our name on that day. The kids were enrolled in the new school district. Our checklist was complete.
The sellers marched to a different drum beat. They were pretty well-to-do according to them and had one spoiled rotten grown son living in their basement.
We arrived. They were still there, so we waited outside to meet the realtor. When he arrived, everybody was in for a huge surprise. Talk about getting caught off guard.
The Kozumplik’s, including Jr., had no plans to leave until their new place was ready. They hadn’t contacted a single soul requesting more time, offering to pay us rent, nada.
What were we supposed to do? We had no money after closing to stay in a hotel, and that was our best option.
My good husband, who has never been accused of lacking a spine, said calmly, “Well, I’m going to call the sheriff and see what he has to say about it.” And he did.
When the deputy arrived, the realtor was scratching his head, but we showed the officer all our paperwork including the possession date.
As he browsed through them, we all waited with baited breath. Finally, he approached the Kozumpliks and said firmly, “All these papers are in order. You will have to vacate the premises.”
Whew! Such fit-pitching ensued! Complaints and shrieks were thrown at the officer. Finally, he raised his hand and stopped it.
“The Hills have every right to take possession right now, and you have zero right to stay.”
My humble, good-hearted husband took pity on them. He mumbled something to me, not fully coherent but then proceeded to tell them, “You can stay until Friday … but we are moving in today.”
Much to everyone’s dismay, except the realtor who hastily presented us with the keys and sped off in a trail of dust, we tried to work things out.
We helped them move their stuff from the Master Bedroom and moved ours in. Next, we allowed them to stay in a guest room, while our kids shared the other bedroom for the next few days.
Awkward is an understatement, but we shared the refrigerator. I prepared our dinner, and we ate on our table as we had helped them store theirs in our first ever garage. We cleaned up the kitchen and continued moving our furniture in and theirs to the garage.
Junior was livid, but hubby gave him the look, so he piped down pronto. As I unpacked, I helped her pack.
It was her turn to make their dinner, despite them literally being guests in our home.
Uncomfortable for one and all, our determination took precedence, and we were not going to be bullied. We did our level best to be cordial, and our children knew better than to speak a word.
They had the gall to ask for an extension but our good graces had met their limit. No way!
Eventually, we had our wonderful home to ourselves and it served us well. It was a sad day when we closed to sell it after the kids were grown and had moved on.
The nightmare ended, proving we can do anything. Just do what is right, fair, and firm. Stick to it because nothing is impossible, and never let yourself get bullied.
