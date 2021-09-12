It was a short-lived criminal career and probably the most rebellious thing this Miss Goody Two Shoes ever did. There I sat, with the three adults who planned the heist.
A cousin, Ed Hall, and his new bride, Beverly, had recently participated in their shotgun wedding. Add to the mix Ed’s sneering, shady friend Bill. Despite my reluctance, I chose to go along.
While visiting their home one evening, they hatched the plan. My love of the object of the theft overcame my obedient nature as I soon found myself duped into their sinister plot.
Ed would drive the getaway car. Bill was to ride shotgun while Beverly, great with child, and I shared the backseat with a bassinet between us. If that doesn’t spell trouble, I’ll eat my sock at the four corners.
We waited until dark as the plot thickened. The small grocery store in Ridgeway, on the state highway, left stacks of the succulent fruits on the front porch, a mere 10 feet from the road.
Nothing tastes better than a slab of luscious, sweet watermelon with a sprinkle of salt. I live for summer fruits and berries, but my all-time favorite is still a juicy, sweet as honey, drippy watermelon.
As kids, we only ate them outdoors, because the sweet nectar leaked from our mouths and elbows like a gaping hole in a dam. While pregnant with my first child, my sister Brenda and I once ate a whole watermelon in one sitting — between trips to the bathroom.
We had the best time repeating a line from Stimey of the Lil’ Rascals. He had found a genie’s lamp and with closed eyes rubbed it, repeating, “I wrish I had a materrelon.” It became our mantra.
Anyway, Ed pulled his big 1957 Chrysler parallel to the front porch. Bill was to jump out, grab a melon, pass it to us in the back seat and jump back into shotgun mode as Ed took off at a high rate of speed to make a clean getaway.
Oh, the best laid plans — anyway, Bill, enamored with pushing the limits, made no exception. Ed was on high alert, using all the mirrors to his advantage. I skulked down in the backseat as far as I could, as anxiety engulfed me. Ed gave the all clear, and Bill went into action. He threw the jumbo fruit into the bassinet and headed back to the store. Beverly covered it with a receiving blanket and stuck a bonnet on the top end.
Guffawing loudly, she gasped, “Imagine if a cop pulled us over! As big as I am with this baby, he might think, ‘Boy, woman. You sure have ‘em fast, don’t ya?’”
Peering at her and the "baby" melon, a chuckle escaped my parched throat. Ed grew antsy and ordered Bill to get in. Instead, he grabbed another melon and slipped it onto the hump on the backseat floor between us gals.
Ed is really edgy, but Bill goes back for a third. He slipped the oblong fruit under Ed’s legs on the floor of the driver’s side but still goes for more. Undeterred, he grabbed one more and placed it between him and Ed on the bench seat.
Never satisfied, he went back and placed what we all surmised to be the last one under his leg space and went back yet again! We three were about to have heart attacks. How would I explain to my parents that I was in jail for theft at the ripe old age of 14?
Ed warned that headlights were getting closer, so finally Bill grabbed a melon and held it in his lap barely getting the door closed before Ed spun gravel, turning past the corner store. He was about to suffer a nervous breakdown while Bill sniggered evilly, convinced he had pulled off the greatest robbery of all time. As an accomplice, my stomach churned rather than share his glee.
A snicker somehow escaped my dry mouth as I hoped they would drop me off at home, never mind the luscious load of fruit. Finally mustering the courage to speak, “I sure am glad Bill didn’t have access to the big trunk on this boat.”
They hooted, but I was dead serious.
When we got back to Ed and Beverly’s, the carving began. We ate watermelon, with the ever present salt shaker, but for some reason, it wasn’t so enjoyable or sweet for me. For days, and mostly nights, guilt ate me up. I prayed not to die before finding forgiveness.
It’s been said that stolen kisses are the sweetest. However, that doesn’t apply to watermelons. It remains my all-time favorite fruit. I didn’t swear off watermelon, but I sure swore off crime.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
