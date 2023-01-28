Do you ever feel older (or younger) on some days than others? Perhaps we all do; however, none of us have ever been as old before as we are right this minute.
A favorite aunt of mine detested the word old. She refused to speak it or hear it. Instead she insisted she was maturing. I said, “Yes, and when I’m finally mature enough the Lord will pluck me off the tree and take me home — unless I turn rotten first.”
We both enjoyed a good chuckle, and it still brings a smile to my face.
Yes, there have been many days when infirmities and limitations of age have convinced me that I am indeed old; still, there are those other days when it feels as if I could conquer anything and everything. Could that be my survivor instinct?
Years ago I attended a special meeting for the young women in our church. It was about achieving success.
The guest speaker shared some facts about eagles that left a strong impression on me. She informed us that eagles build their nests up very high. As a matter of fact, the nests are called aeries. Sometimes they build them in treetops but usually up much higher on cliffs.
The completed nests are four to five feet in diameter. They begin with a framework created from sticks — large ones — often with pointed and sharp ends. Once the framework is established, they add leaves, grass, feathers and other soft materials to make the nest both large and comfortable.
Once the nest is completed, the adult female lays her eggs, incubates them and waits. Both male and female adult eagles are called bald eagles; however, some refer to the females as formel.
When the eaglets first appear, they find themselves in the cozy comfort of the nest — the only concern they have is mama bringing them food, which is the only time she leaves her nest.
Eaglets learn quickly to adapt to a life of ease and comfort. I know some folks like that.
As the babies grow, the mother begins, very gently of course, to prepare them to eventually leave the nest. At first, she removes a few of the feathers, then a little grass and a few more feathers.
Next, she removes some of the leaves and more grass. Over time, as the eaglets grow, they begin to realize that the nest is not as soothing as it once was. In fact, they become so wretched in the nest that they start looking forward to leaving it.
It is then the mother will carry them on her wing and soar with them. They are leery and cling to her at first, but they quickly adapt and begin to enjoy the ride; and the view.
Next the mother begins an enormous upward spiral. The eaglets enjoy it when suddenly she shakes them off her wing. They become a bit traumatized and panic as they fall, but the mother dives, swoops below them and scoops them up before they plunge to certain death.
They are relieved until they realize that she is about to repeat the process. Eventually, they discover their own wings and begin to fly on their own.
Before they know it, they become involved in preparing their own nests and becoming parents themselves.
Since the loss of my husband about a year ago, I, too, have been preparing and adjusting to my solo flight.
How fortunate for me to be able to set goals; soar toward them; and despite struggles and setbacks, like the eaglets before braving their wings, it’s comforting to know that I, too, can achieve on my own.
We are never too old or mature to spread our wings. Often, the journey is a struggle and frightening. Most of my peers are content to merely exist. Others enjoy their leisure but don’t set goals.
My full potential has not yet been achieved, so continuing to set goals and striving to attain them is on my bucket list.
My planner is filled with appointments and events. Unmet goals lie ahead. Contentment for me comes through productivity.
Yes, my days are numbered, but it is my choice to live each of them fully and be flexible, or make myself miserable.
Grandma Moses was 90 when she did her first painting. We are never too old to expand our view, spread our wings or stop living.
What did you always want to do? What are you good at? What would you like to be good at? Write it down and set goals. A goal not written is only a wish, so spread those wings and take flight. Maybe we’ll see each other on our upward spiral.
