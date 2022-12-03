Close your eyes and go back to Christmases of your youth. What are your first thoughts and memories?
The movie “A Christmas Story” epitomizes so much of the Christmases from my childhood. Children were easily impressed during those days because they spent time listening to the radio, playing outside, having chores to do, reading, often in inferior lighting, and so much more.
Our minds weren’t filled with lightning-quick images of electronic gadgets, nor did we spend more waking moments indoors than out. We had the luxury to daydream, ponder, study cloud formations, play games alone or with others — in effect entertain ourselves.
Remember the colored lights, some with bubbles; making homemade gifts and decorations for the long-awaited tree; waiting to see what Santa might leave under it if we had tried to be good all year; the aroma of gingerbread; and the tinkle of a bell.
We didn’t make long, extravagant want lists. Instead, we longed for a single gift and a stocking filled with fruit, nuts (still in the shell), a few pieces of hard candy, and perhaps a candy cane, too. Hours were spent poring over the Sears & Roebuck Christmas catalogs and dogearing the pages in hope the right ones might notice.
Compare that with the opulent display of too many gifts that spill from underneath the bling and blitz of modern Christmas trees and often fill the entire room. Most tear into them, going from package to package with reckless abandon with no acknowledgement to the giver and are quick to show their disappointment if it doesn’t meet their approval or expectation. Many children and adults have become picky and hard to please.
Compare both of those Christmas memories with the very first one. If you think the holiday from my youth was simple, then you might need to rethink the original — in a lowly stable. The first Christmas was simple, and it’s perfectly acceptable if yours is too.
Be grateful. Your bed might be lumpy, but you don’t have to sleep in a manger filled with straw in a cold, smelly stable.
Yes, the cost of everything is high with no end in sight, but if you have a place to sleep, a roof over your head, clothing to wear, clean water to drink, and food to eat, then you are way ahead of about half the people living on the earth today.
We don’t have to do it all. That’s a big, fat lie we’ve been told. Visit a sick person, play a game, read to a child, compliment others, and flash a smile. It will bring you more joy than drowning in debt to make it a dream — or should that be a nightmare? — Christmas for anyone.
Following the birth of Christ, the gifts were later brought by the wise men, but we don’t know how many of them traveled — only that at least three gifts were delivered. And guess what? They went to the one whose birth we celebrate! Now there’s a twist. How would you feel on your own birthday if everyone brought gifts for everyone else but you?
If you receive an unappreciated gift, graciously say thank you, because someone took the time to think of you. Many won’t receive anything.
Despite the dispute surrounding the date of the actual birth of Jesus Christ, Dec. 25 is the date most of the world acknowledges and celebrates it.
This is supposed to be The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, but is it?
For many, it may seem so, but for others, bitterness and mean-spirits rear their ugly head. Show them love, maybe even an extra dose, because they need it most.
This is the year to weigh necessities more than stuff. None of it will bring you lasting happiness or true joy, but if we only embrace it, we can receive the lasting peace the gift of salvation can bring.
Not everyone is merry this time of the year. It is actually excruciating for many. Those who have lost loved ones, jobs, their health, their homes, and much more. Be kind and be gentle, just as the one whose birth we celebrate would be.
Instead, consider giving a gift to Him! After all, we are celebrating His birth. What can we possibly give to Him? How about if we try a little harder to live as He lived? Give Him the gift of developing a characteristic He is known for — showing love, being more forgiving and accepting, compassionate, understanding, and using words of encouragement rather than tearing down.
Be more patient with family members as well as acquaintances and total strangers. Give the same grace to others that is so freely given to each of us. Picture a simple Christmas; then make it happen.
