The health benefits of ingesting fermented foods have a long history. From the pickles sailors ate by the barrels full (along with the Vitamin C in potatoes to prevent scurvy), to ancient cultures eating the likes of Kimchi, and early settlers here making their own vinegar to brine pickles and other foods, the fermentation process provides our bodies with probiotics as well as adding variety to our diets.
These types of foods are either loved or hated — sort of like cilantro, licorice, or candy corn — though most folks will eat an occasional pickle or bit of sauerkraut.
I grew up eating pickled foods often — teething babies still find solace and comfort by gnawing on a big sour pickle. The brine soothes those inflamed gums.
Like the price of everything else, sauerkraut is no longer cheap. For many centuries, various cultures around the globe have pickled foods in big crocks. The biggest downside is the odious nature of the fermentation process. It’s not something you want to “work” in a corner of your kitchen.
A few years ago, a few dozen jars were fermenting beside our garage when our little great-granddaughter came for a stay. Catching a whiff, she wrinkled up her nose and asked if that was the “Sour Crotch” we had told her about. Losing my composure, I nodded in the affirmative.
My ancestors, as far as I’ve been able to detect, never used a crock for fermenting since glass jars entered the scene.
Nope — with my own personal motto of work smarter; not harder there is a much superior method.
This easy version will be revealed in a bit, but one of my fondest memories is of watching my mother with an enormous, round metal dishpan on her lap filled with cut up cabbage. At every opportunity, I snatched the bigger pieces with one hand and sprinkled a bit of salt on it with the other.
To this day, raw cabbage is a favorite snack. But the best part is when you get down to the core. Trimming off the strong flavored leaf bases, the remains are the most delectable, crunchy and mild part of the cabbage referred to as the stalk, core, or heart.
We children lined up for our turn and, occasionally, Mom managed to get one for herself.
Now the interesting thing about the way she “shredded” the cabbage was that she used a butcher knife to cut it into manageable chunks. Then she took what, in Appalachia, is called an empty Cream can (evaporated milk) and an old style can opener — the type with a pointed blade — that she stabbed the can with, giving it a quick turn and leaving a jagged edge near the rim.
She repeated that maneuver all the way around the top edge of the can, removed the jagged centerpiece, and voila! A perfect kraut cutter.
With repeated quick twists of the wrist and a firm grip on the bottom of both the pan and the can, she rotated it round and round over the cabbage until the desired consistency was obtained.
Next, she stuffed as much of the raw cabbage into quart and half-gallon jars as possible, leaving just a bit of headspace.
Wiping away any excess bits of cabbage off the rims, she added two teaspoons of Kosher or pickling salt per quart and poured boiling water over the top. When the jar was full, she placed the lid and bands on the jars, tightened them — she had a terrific grip — then unscrewed the band about a half a turn.
Lining the jars up underneath the edge of the porch, they were left to work for at least two weeks. When ready, she removed the lids, wiped the rims, rinsed both and put her death grip on them to seal them tightly.
That was it. They were ready to be stored with the kaleidoscope of other jars lining the shelves. How easy is that? No processing is needed due to the acidic nature of the kraut — not even a water bath. Sometimes the contents discolor a bit, but once heated, it returns to the original shade and will keep for several years.
As a child, my favorite way to enjoy the sauerkraut was right out of the jar, cold. A regular meal throughout the winter was kraut cooked with boiled potatoes and pork neckbones. On its own, the kraut (always shortened to that form) would be served next to a pile of pinto beans with cornbread and whatever else was available.
Of course, my food processor shreds the cabbage now. What a time saver. But, if you enjoy sauerkraut, try this frugal and healthy alternative to the average American diet. Now I’m on the lookout for a good price on cabbage.
