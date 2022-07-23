More than 700 miles from home, my new favorite ice cream flavor was waiting to be discovered — Jacked Up in Tennessee Toffee. Oh, my word! My second new favorite is Michigan Pot Hole, which the state is known for — the potholes, not the ice cream.
The past eight days were spent with a close friend (we’re truly more like sisters) on the cute little island (though it’s really a small peninsula) called Rose Island on the edge of Sebewaing, right where the thumb meets the hand in the lower peninsula of Michigan’s Mitten on Lake Huron Bay.
Carol and I have been friends since the beginning of high school in the even smaller village of Britton, Michigan. Her dad pastored the church we attended and even performed my marriage to my high school sweetheart in 1964.
After marriage, she and her husband went off to college, and we lost touch until she found me about 13 years ago online. We planned to meet soon and when we did, after a few minutes of catching up, it was as if we had never been apart.
For the last eight days we have laughed, cried, sewed, took classes together, met with her friends, ate out nearly every day, and sometimes didn’t get out of our pajamas before 4 p.m. It’s been the most laid back and relaxing vacation of my life … and there have been some great ones along the way.
Though having never met any of her friends from the area, it was as if I had known them a lifetime. Welcoming me with open arms, it was difficult to pay my own way for anything, because they all insisted that, as company, it was their duty to treat me.
We didn’t do much walking, as we are equally mobility challenged, but we witnessed spectacular sunsets on the bay as well as driving scenic routes elsewhere along Lake Huron’s coast.
Our interests are almost identical. We reminisced and buoyed one another up repeatedly. Her little cottage on the “island” has been such a respite from the hustle and bustle of every day with appointments here and there.
Despite having lived in Michigan for over 40 years, this area of the Mitten was new to me. We traveled to Bay City and Saginaw and too many little burgs to name. Except for one evening of much needed rain, the days were sunny and bright, lifting our spirits.
We witnessed the full super moon from her deck; found delicious, fresh walleye fillets left on her doorstep by neighbors; and tended to her tiny but prolific garden.
She and her sewing friends began a big project — designing and starting a patriotic quilt to be auctioned off at the local American Legion for charity. They create a beautiful work of art for this purpose each year.
Driving along the coast to Port Austin at the northern tip of the Thumb, we enjoyed a delightful dinner at the Bank 1894, an upscale restaurant converted from an old brick and mortar bank — what else?
We took a sewing class in nearby Millington that lasted a full day. Though exhausted we still made it to the picturesque little German town called Frankenmuth. My last visit there was when my children were school aged. It hasn’t changed a bit (except for the prices) in more than forty years. Yes, dear daughter, I remembered to get you some of the best fudge on the planet while there, but it looks so inviting and tasty that you’d better pray it makes it back to Alabama.
Not only did we stroll down memory lane, the entire community reminds me of the place we met — another minute farming community with all the same charm, settled long ago by immigrants — German in Sebewaing and mostly Czechoslovakian with some other Slavic nations blended in Britton.
Beer is the sweet tea of the north in these small villages and towns, which exude charm in the names of the streets, roads, and buildings — surnames of early settlers.
Having forgotten just how flat most of the Lower Peninsula is, it was amazing how far you can see. Wind turbines could be viewed as far as the eye can see, except for a specific distance from water sources.
Now Sapphire, my Chevy, will take me back to the area my kids grew up in as more visits with dear old friends and family are on the agenda. It will be like old home week with high school classmates as well as continually renewing old friendships and acquaintances with a healthy dose of time spent with grown nieces, nephews, and cousins along with their own families.
Having a wonderful time — wish you were here.
