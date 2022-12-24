Christmas will be all but over by the time you read these words: however, it is my belief that we each need to simplify our celebrations enough to allow us to experience peace, calm, and rest along with the joy.
“Joy to the World” the angels proclaimed. But what of your world? Is it pure joy? Or exhaustion and agony?
When we become overwhelmed, planning and executing picture perfect goals, we literally rob ourselves of what was meant to be — a joyous and faithful holiday season — one in which we concentrate on the real Gift as we experience the wonder and worship of our God.
Christmas toys and baubles will be forgotten, but the best memories rarely need a credit card to create — so just don’t. No purchase will create the perfect Christmas nor the stuff memories are made of.
Discover what your main need or want is. Does it include overspending, Spiritual renewal, reflection on the past year? Or taking time to verbalize precious memories of loved ones departed?
Often the things we believe will help celebrate the main things instead distract from them. Make time to reflect, ponder, and worship. My most precious remembrances involve time together with loved ones.
Remind yourself every year that holiday traditions that leave us broke and exhausted are not worth the sacrifice. It’s okay to remove yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season.
Thinking of others, especially those that might be alone, hurting, or grieving will bless you more than them by taking an extra moment and a bit of time to reach out.
Other than the ultimate gift we receive through Jesus, the greatest gift you can give someone is your time. Give freely your undivided attention. Simple acts of service replicate the love God showed us when He gave us His Son.
To bring more peace, don’t overspend. If you don’t have a budget, then by all means create one, and then stick to it.
Research has revealed that at least 70 percent of Americans overspend their budgets. Christmas joy will not accompany the burden of debt unless we welcome living within our means.
Making payments for the next five months or more on gift purchases is the easiest way to create negative memories rather than positive ones.
Make your gift giving clutter free, too. There are not many children, nor adults, who actually need more stuff. Strive to be thoughtful in meaningful ways by gifting without contributing to consumerism and commercialism.
Try giving experiences, even if it is only tickets to a movie and some popcorn. Once we handcuff ourselves to the concept that one more gift will improve our lives, we have bought into and are contributing to the commercialism and consumerism we claim to reject.
The holidays are a time of gratitude and charity — not the season of discontent — though you may not guess it, but the more we spend, do, etc. actually creates and channels us to foster and adopt even more debt.
The more discontent we become; the more gratitude shrinks, so we need to remind ourselves frequently of the best celebration. Focus on what we are blessed with already and what we want rather than what we need. Practice gratitude and charity every day.
This season above all is a celebration of peace, goodwill, forgiveness, and reconciliation. Sadly, many families create even more discord instead. All those years of resentment, depression, and bitterness go hand in hand with misconceptions, misunderstandings, and misbehaviors. Then what do you have?
At Thanksgiving we go all out: cooking for days, setting a beautiful tablescape, using the good China and crystal, verbalizing thanks for our blessings, cheering for our football team, and much more. We do it all simply out of family traditions and zip, nada, zero, none of the commercialism.
So, why do we seem to think that Christmas should not be just as laid back and meaningful?
If you really want to feel the Christmas spirit, then do more to create a simplicity to your celebration as well as in all the preparations for the big day.
My own Christmas will be simpler than previous ones. Last Christmas is a blur since I was in the hospital and nobody expected me to come home. Apparently, someone with more authority gave me the green light to forge ahead. I don’t want to waste a single day by shooting myself in the foot and getting back on that dreadful train to nowhere — or insanity.
Though it’s unreasonable to expect everyone to find peace this year, it is possible to assume that perhaps one person or single family will. And just maybe, with a stroke of luck, it will be yours.
