A sharp mind is a topic for another day, but a few years ago I started a project I seldom do anymore — making myself a dress with a matching jacket. Purchasing choices are next to impossible to find. The occasional dresses that are available come with a hefty price tag.
Fabric is no problem — having been a material girl, AKA fabric hoarder, most of my life. Going through my stash, I found a great bargain. The tag revealed that the cost had been $1 — yes, one measly dollar — per yard for 60” wide material in my favorite shade of cornflower blue.
Clearing off the dining room table, I got started by pinning the pattern pieces to the fabric. As I prepared to cut the fabric — despite a schedule that would postpone the actual assembly — my mind wandered, as usual, and soon realized that I couldn’t recall the last time anything had been sewn for me.
The pieces were all pinned properly in place, so I searched for my favorite sewing scissors. The conclusion was quickly reached that at best they might cut hot butter.
Next I tried a pair of pinking shears. They only worked slightly better. At that rate, the project would take forever, not to mention a painful blister forming on my thumb.
After trying a third pair it was obvious that there was not a better pair in the entire house. It was then I remembered an old pair of electric scissors I had once bought for my mother-in-law as a gift after she complained incessantly how her hands hurt after cutting polyester knit fabric.
She had them for two years and never used them except the one time she tried giving my brother-in-law a haircut with them. Hilarious!
At any rate, I was back in business. They worked great at the time.
Of course, I currently use a cutting wheel with titanium blades which are a piece of cake — honestly it is. As I cut the fabric with relative ease the conclusion was quickly surmised that there was a great similarity between my various cutting tools and my spirit (and perhaps my brain as well — but remember, that’s a topic for another day).
Some pretty amazing experiences have unfolded in my life when my spirit is finely tuned to hear the promptings. On other occasions, I have been left to flounder on my own because I hadn’t taken the steps to nurture that spirit within me. If we don’t feed it, it will die.
What does it take to sharpen and hone one’s spirit? It requires nutrition and demands it on a daily basis.
The times I’ve been most keenly aware of the Lord, His spirit, and His plan for me are the very times when my prayers have been sincere, steadfast and faithful — not hurried, repetitive mumbling but genuine, thoughtful contemplations especially when I’ve been consistently studying the Word of God rather than hurriedly reading a few passages.
There are plenty of other things I can do to feed and nurture my spirit, including attending church meetings, fulfilling church assignments, staying out of debt by wisely spending my resources, surrounding myself with uplifting friends and family, guarding what is allowed to enter my home via media in all its various forms, and — perhaps number one — serving others.
Serving simply requires us to take the focus from ourselves and to reach out to someone else. To be able to lift and encourage another brings me so much joy. It can be as involved as you want it to be, or sometimes simply saying a sincere prayer on another’s behalf can do more good and has more power than one might imagine.
Keeping my spirit sharply in tune has benefits in addition to recognizing those promptings when they come. Peace. Sweet, wonderful, abiding peace is the blessing perhaps dearest to me. It comes when I’m striving to live righteously, as imperfect as I am.
When peace is missing, it’s a warning or red flag to repent and turn back to the Source who gives so liberally despite my undeserving abundance. It’s His to give simply because He loves me — and you. Happiness is holiness.
Happiness is also a good, sharp pair of sewing scissors or kitchen knife. If you love the needle workers in your life, never, ever use their scissors to cut paper! And don’t even think about “borrowing” them without their blessing. It could get you killed, and it could be considered justifiable homicide. The same rule applies to my kitchen knives.
My hope is that I can keep my spirit finely honed to be as sharp as my cutting tools. My mind — that’s still a topic or another day.
