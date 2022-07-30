Elementary school was a disaster. Shy, poor and ignorant after leaving the security of the Appalachian holler, downtown Detroit was a culture shock. The other kids made fun of me, especially for my mountain talk and twang.
Moving to the suburbs wasn’t much better. This little hillbilly girl still stood out from the rest but not in a favorable way. Even after working hard to lose the drawl, my ignorance and obviously different life experiences, even at that tender age, stood apart from the norm — whatever that means.
Junior high and high school weren’t a great deal better. Painfully shy, despite being very bright, my lack of culture and poverty-stricken circumstances didn’t exactly endear me to my peers. Though my grades were excellent, being an awkward nerd didn’t score many points on the popularity scale.
Generally excluded the few times invitations were extended usually led to greater disappointments than enjoyment.
Fast forward about sixty years. Trying to juggle visits and connecting to everyone who is special to me in one way or another has been interesting. Between family and dear friends (made mostly after high school) nearly every day is filled with one or more commitments to meet up and catch up.
It’s been fun but challenging and a bit exhausting.
We were out for the dinner the other night with a couple of my siblings and a nephew with their spouses when my ears perked up. Hearing words I never thought would be expressed, my sister-in-law said, “well, right now she’s definitely the most popular woman in Michigan!”
It took a minute to recognize that she was referring to little old me! After the classic double take, I enquired who she was referencing. It really was me!
Following a brief period of shock, it dawned on me that she just might be right! The amazing thing is that no changes in myself were needed. There was no need to be a people pleaser or to pretend to be something or someone insincere.
People actually wanted to see me. They wanted to see me just as I am, too. There was no need to strive to impress or any reason to seek attention.
What an eye-opener to realize and recognize that all these myriad folks wanted, actually wanted, to see me just as I am and for who I am.
Somewhere along the way my desire to ‘fit in’ had left me and the once impossible task of becoming myself had occurred in some miraculous and mysterious manner—perhaps while sleeping or was it while living my life and learning to be a friend instead of seeking one.
That reminds me of something from thirty plus years ago. Serving in our church as the leader of the children through 11 years old, once a month my alter ego known as Sister Friendly appeared.
Clad in a hilarious getup with big floppy hat, oversized apron with oversized pockets, enormous spectacles and all sorts of tricks up my sleeve, my motto was, “If you want a friend, you have to be a friend!”
Some of those kids —now parents themselves — still mention that character and motto from time to time — that’s why I love social media though that’s another topic entirely.
My mother told me, to help mend my repeatedly broken heart as a girl, to just be myself. That always puzzled me because for me, self didn’t exist. Having spent all my efforts to become what my concept of what others expected me to be, my ‘self’ had disappeared in the muddle.
Upon reflection it is now clear. To be myself is little more than treating others the way I desire to be treated. Leave marks not scars; bring out the best instead of stressing them and lift them up rather than putting them down. Instead of thinking about being happy, just be happy and it will sneak up on you.
To be popular, we don’t have to lower our standards. Simply be a good neighbor, a caring friend, a loving person. The Golden Rule is golden for good reason.
The people with the greatest desire to see, spend time with and visit me are those very people who felt my love somewhere along the way.
Perhaps it was an expression of sorrow at a loss, a hug when they looked a bit down, a quick note or text to say “I’m thinking of you” or “I love you” or even just a friendly, welcoming smile.
It really takes very little to make an impact on others. Think about those who have touched you? They probably performed a small act of service or love.
And apparently that is how I became — at least temporarily — the most popular woman in Michigan!
