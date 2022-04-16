ATHENS, Ala. – Crye-Leike Real Estate Services's realtor Kim Rogenski earned her Alabama broker license on April 14. To become a broker, Rogenski was required to take a 30-hour broker management course and pass the State of Alabama broker exam.
Rogenski began her real estate career with Crye-Leike’s Athens, AL office in 2019. Since becoming a Realtor, Rogenski has focused on continuing her real estate education, having earned the Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), Military Relocation Professional (MRP) and e-PRO designations from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). In 2021, she earned a spot in Crye-Leike’s Multi-Million Dollar Club for her outstanding sales performance.
Throughout the next three years, she will be required to complete 120 hours of continuing education to keep her status as a broker.
For more information regarding real estate in and around Athens, visit Crye-Leike’s Athens office, located at 1260 US Hwy. 72 East, or visit the Crye-Leike website at www.clhomes.com.
