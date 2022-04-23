Curb appeal goes a long way toward selling a home, adding value to a home or simply making the neighbors stop and think “that’s a good-looking home.”
Local Limestone realtor Shannon Elliott speaks to The News Courier about the value of curb appeal and ways a homeowner can positively impact their own.
Curb appeal, simply put, is how your house looks from the curb, a huge selling point for many people.
First impressions matter, according to Elliott.
“The first impression sets the standard for everything,” she says. “The first impression with your home all starts with your curb.”
Furthermore, the first impression goes much farther than just the outside appearance of your home, but Elliott also says that the curb appeal impacts how someone views the home owner’s work ethic.
“If it is not kept on the outside, it won’t be kept on the inside,” she says.
There are certain tasks that homeowners can do that will increase their curb appeal, even in the slightest of ways.
- Keep the front and back yards mowed and trimmed. If it can not be done yourself, hire someone else to do it.
- Keep the weeds pulled in the yard and garden.
- Pressure wash driveways, walkways and sidewalks. Additionally, make sure to pressure wash the bricks of the house, as they could need cleaning as well.
- Take care of roof damage.
- Clean all gutters, and make sure they are intact.
- A good door goes a long way. Seasonally, don’t be afraid to put a wreath on there. Painting the door an inviting color can make the house much more appealing than a white door.
- Put plants on the porch.
All-in-all, the curb appeal will impact all aspects of the house, both inside and out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.