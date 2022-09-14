On Monday, Sept. 19, two local youth groups will be performing in the annual Constitution Day celebration at Athens State University. Members of The Children of the American Revolution (CAR) and local Boy Scout groups will help open the program with the ringing of the bells, a tradition in celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution 1787. The second youth group to be featured is the Athens High School Concert Choir performing patriotic songs, including “The Star Spangled Banner.”
The program will be held at 1 p.m. in McCandless Hall at Athens State University and is free to the public. Dr. Jess Brown, Professor Emeritus at Athens State will be the guest speaker.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) initiated the observance by petitioning the U.S. Congress in 1955 to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915.
The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation to its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution. Youth have participated in the annual program since its inception.
This event is jointly sponsored by the John Wade Keyes Chapter of the DAR in Athens and Athens State University. For additional information, contact Pam Porterfield at (205)-789-2294.
