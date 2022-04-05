Limestone County District One Commissioner Daryl Sammet announced recently his desire to hold his position on the county seat in the following statement.
Maintaining a $45 million budget is vital to day-to-day operation of the county, he said. It has been a pleasure to work with all of the department heads that do such a good job in staying within their budgets and providing services to the people of our fine county.
As one of the top three growing counties in the state, it is a challenge to keep up with the growing pains involved. Working with my fellow commissioners and the foresight of our engineer, we have spent the last three years equipping our county to make the funds that we receive for road repairs go twice as far.
Infrastructure is the hardest challenge for our district right now, but with a plan in place where I have already improved more road miles with what is set up for this year, I will be able to get control of all our roads.
I will always support education, as this is the main draw to our county and so important to our local work force. I support economic development, which is booming and proud to be a part of it.
I have always supported our veterans to the fullest and am proud to be a part of locating our local veterans in a building where they can both house their museum and have a meeting place to share fellowship, which they so deserve. They have created one of the most popular tourist attractions in all of North Alabama.
I support our emergency responders and local fire departments. I appreciate all they do for our county — always working to get our insurance rates lowered.
I serve on the RC&D (Resource, Conservation and Development) working on granting monies for good projects across Alabama. I also serve on the ALGTI (Alabama Local Government Training Institute) provided by the Center of Governmental Services in Auburn to train commissioners in all 67 counties of the state.
I support our senior citizens and have over 20 years of participation in the Poke Sallet Follies — the main fundraiser for Meals on Wheels program which was started in the early ‘90s by Harriet Rost.
I am a lifelong resident of Limestone County — born and raised in Athens where I graduated high school at Tanner in 1972. I built my home in 1982 on the same farm my dad was raised in the Germantown community. There, I raised my three children, and they now have families of their own:
• Justin: Erica, Jackson, Bryson and Easton
• Dickie: Stephanie, Carter, Madalynn and Mason
• Mollie: Tony and Kinsley
I have enjoyed working for the past three and a half years for Limestone County. I feel good about my accomplishments knowing that I can do better with my experience with another four-year term. I will hold the office with the same honesty and integrity that I always have for Limestone County in an effort to keep the quality of life that we have for our citizens.
