Alabama Free Application week closes on Feb. 24, but high school seniors still have time to take advantage of the free applications.
The following four year institutions in Alabama are offering free applications:
- Alabama A&M
- Auburn at Montgomery
- Faulkner University
- Huntingdon College
- Jacksonville State University
- Miles College
- South University
- Spring Hill College
- Stillman College
- Troy University
- University of Alabama system
- University of Mobile
- University of Montevallo
- University of North Alabama
- University of South Alabama
- University of West Alabama
Many community colleges are always offering free applications, including Calhoun and Wallace.
For a full list of institutions offering free applications this week, visit the Alabama Parent Teacher Association Facebook page or speak to your student's school counselor.
