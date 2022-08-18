With the heat index rising in the summer months, some may have a need for help cooling their homes. The Athens Limestone County Family Resource Center is available to assist with a wide-range of needs, and now this is one they can specifically address.
They received a donation of fans from Car-Mart, whose vision is to “be America’s best auto sales and finance company in the eyes of associates and customers by improving the communities we serve,” according to Cliff Patrick, a sales and advertising specialist.The Resource Center says many businesses and churches donate all kinds of items to the center that they are able to distribute to the community.
”We’re here for anyone that is wondering where they need to go to get specific services or is struggling and doesn’t know where they need to go to start,” she said.
The fans in particular is not a service they would generally have to be able to help people with, so this in particular was a very useful donation for them.
”It’s not something that we would specifically do ... but it is something that makes a person more comfortable,” said Tina Cook, the executive director of the center. “We are very grateful that they chose to bless us with fans this year.”
Cook said they’ve been able to give away a majority of the fans and still have a few left to give to those in need.
”We are able to give them to people who are sometimes dealing with having no air conditioning at all or maybe inadequate air conditioning,” Cook said.
Plus, they are utilizing them in their own space where the air conditioning may not work as well so that clients who come into the office can be more comfortable.
”It’s kind of been a multifaceted blessing to the center,” she said.
Crystal Haynes general manager of Car-Mart in Athens said they love working to help residents in the area.
”It’s hot; we love serving and improving our community; so my staff decided to donate fans to the Athens Resource Center so they could help us improve someone’s quality of life,” said Crystal Haynes general manager of Car-Mart in Athens
The donations are distributed through the Family Solution Program which helps people with rent, utilities, and other needs as well as through their Shepherd’s Closet which is a clothing and household donation area available to all residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.