Ash Wednesday is considered a holy day in many Christian denominations and marks the first day of Lent, the season in the Christian faith that encompasses the six weeks before Easter. Many people spend time in prayer and fasting on this day and attend special church services.
In honor of this tradition, many Tennessee Valley families honored this day by attending afternoon church services or masses to receive the imposition of ashes on their forehead. The sermon preached at Athens First United Methodist Church explained how the ashes symbolize an outward profession of faith and cleansing of the spirit during the Holy Season.
Congregants of all ages came forward at First United Methodist Church to receive the imposition of ashes from Pastor Kenny Baskins.
“Ash Wednesday is a treasured tradition of our church,” said Kenny Baskins, Senior Pastor of Athens First United Methodist Church. “On this first day of Lent, we remember that we come from dust and will return to dust. We celebrate our need for a Savior and God’s fulfillment of a Savior through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
