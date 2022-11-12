The News Courier sat down with Elkmont senior leaders Tylee Thomas, Ella Beddingfield and Abbie Broadway to discuss how they view the outlook for their season.
Additionally, head coach Sam Wallace provides his perspective on his team and seniors.
Elkmont girls basketball has come a long way under Wallace’s guidance, going from an average team when Thomas, Beddingfield and Broadway were 8th-graders, to making it all the way to the Elite 8 of the state basketball tournament last season.
Now, the three are the leaders looking to guide them back to the Elite 8, and possibly farther.
They have come a long way from when Coach Wallace first arrived.
“Each year is a new team, and you have to find a way to work with it,” Thomas said. “Going from whenever we first got here, the season that we had, to making it all the way to Wallace State...Coach (Wallace) always promised us we would make it to Wallace and prove everyone wrong.”
Coach Wallace has taken the opportunity and ran with it, earning the respect of his players, which in turn has led to the respect of others due to their winning seasons.
“When you get here and have a losing season, or not a great season, it is easy to be like ‘oh, whatever; it is the girls team, they have always been like that,’” Broadway said. “But, once you make it in the paper, make it on the wall, then they have nothing else to say.”
“When Coach Wallace first got here, I could not make a layup,” Beddingfield said. “Now, we are doing pretty well.”
Making it to Wallace State is a huge accomplishment for a program that did not win many games dating back to 4 or 5 years ago.
However, making it to Wallace also makes the sting of losing that much worse, as a state title is so close.
Now, that is used to motivate the team.
Furthermore, they have another goal in the County Tournament that takes place in January.
Last year, East Limestone won the County Tournament over the Lady Red Devils in an overtime game that went down to the wire, but Elkmont likes their chances to bring home the title this season.
“Knowing that we could have won, that we really could have, but we didn’t, it makes us want to get back (to the title game),” Broadway said.
Coach Wallace took the time to recognize what he likes about the 3 seniors interviewed by The News Courier.
“Tylee is a really good shooter; she made over 100 3-pointers last year. Ella, she is a good rebounder and kind-of sets the tone. She is very vocal. Abbie, she does things as a great defender, she handles the ball and shoots when she’s open – sometimes I have to make her shoot it,” Wallace said. “But, all 3 are just really unselfish and don’t care what we have to do to win. Tylee is fine with scoring 2 or 22. Abbie wants to guard everyone’s best player. Ella, if Tylee is hot (shooting the ball), then she is okay getting the ball less throughout the game.”
Elkmont’s season is underway, with the Vinemont Tip-Off Tournament taking place last week, with the Elkmont girls going 1-1, defeating Hanceville by 30 points but losing to Vinemont by 3 points.
Elkmont took on Wilson last night, and updates will be provided on their game with stats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.