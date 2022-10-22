The scene at East Limestone on Friday night, Oct. 21, was lively as fans, players and coaches celebrated their 49-22 rivalry win over Ardmore and their playoff berth as a result.
The mood was summed up by head coach Clint Woodfin being doused in water from the Gatorade cooler not once – but twice by his players.
Woodfin called the moment "surreal," as his team has one more game against Mae Jemison before headed to the playoffs in 5A.
"We had to get this; we knew it. I am so proud of our kids right now," Woodfin said. "I think we got better this game from the last game."
East Limestone, after starting the year 1-5, has rallied in historic fashion, winning three region games in a row to take command of the 4th and final spot of the playoffs from 5A Region 8.
Woodfin, who took over the Indians program in the middle of the summer, recognizes how hard his group has worked to earn a playoff spot.
"They have fought tooth and nail and have been through so much since this has all started," Woodfin said. "They have continued to fight and do an excellent job."
This praise comes after a double-digit victory that saw them jump out to a 21-3 lead.
They maintained their lead throughout a game where Ardmore was able to mount an early comeback. East was able to do damage in the running game, while also getting a passing performance from quarterback Jake Cochran that Woodfin called his "best game of the year."
Ardmore went on a huge run in the middle of the game that included an onside kick recovery, but they were not able to overcome the hot start and good finish by the Indians.
Game Summary
Fortune Wheeler would start the game off for East by scoring a 21-yard touchdown run with just over 2 minutes gone in the game. This was quickly followed by a 35-yard touchdown pass from Cochran to two-way player Roman Schrimsher to make it 14-0 East Limestone.
Following a field goal by the Tigers' Jeffrey Rodriguez, Wheeler would score again on a 65-yard touchdown reception to bring it to 21-3. The Tigers would score one more time before the end of an eventful first quarter on a 35-yard touchdown reception by running back Thomas Colston.
The second quarter was filled with scoring as well, as do-it-all player Alex Mason would score on a 29-yard pass from Cochran to bring the score to 28-10 Indians.
However, that is when Ardmore would go on a run of their own to make things interesting going into halftime.
After a redzone touchdown by Justin Coverdale of Ardmore to make the score 28-16, Ardmore would attempt the onside kick and recover it.
A game that started 21-3 would get much closer following a Tigers touchdown run from inside the redzone to bring the score to 28-22 after the failed 2-point attempt.
This would be the score going into halftime.
Despite the huge surge from the Tigers before the half, East's defense came out in the second half and put on their best performance of the season, allowing zero points the rest of the way.
They set the tone early in the second half, as Tigers quarterback Brayden Hillis would get blindsided on a sack-fumble, resulting in a scoop-and-score touchdown for the Indians.
In the fourth quarter, East Limestone would score two more times on a 36-yard run by Mason and a 1-yard run by Aiden Griffin to bring the final score on the night to 49-22.
Game stats
Xavier Edwards - 15 rushes, 104 yards
Alex Mason - 4 rushes 41 yards, 1 touchdown; 5 receptions, 90 yards, 1 touchdown
Aiden Griffin - 9 rushes, 31 yards, 1 touchdown
Fortune Wheeler - 1 rush, 21 yards, 1 touchdown; 3 receptions, 39 yards, 1 touchdown
Jake Cochran - 12/14 passing, 225 yards, 3 touchdowns
Roman Schrimsher - 3 receptions, 61 yards, 1 touchdown
