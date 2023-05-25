Kennedy Freeman is cheering her way to Troy University this fall. She graduated from East Limestone on Thursday after signing her letter of intent to continue cheering at the collegiate level on Wednesday.
“I think college is going to be a change, but I think it’s going to be a good one. I think I’m really going to enjoy it,” Freeman said.
She picked Troy after attending a few cheerleading camps there. Her mom said Freeman just fell in love with it after that. Her mom, Krista Sizemore, has also been her cheer coach – giving the two a very special bond for the last few years.
“I think my daughter’s amazing. And, I think she’s a beautiful cheerleader. But you always wonder, ‘Do you think that just because you’re their momma?’” Sizemore said. “It was it was really rewarding to see her try out at a division one school in front of judges and coaches that weren’t me. It was almost like a confirmation, if you will, of what I already felt – what I already knew – that she was a beautiful cheerleader and a talented cheerleader.”
Cheer has always been something she’s done and it runs in the family. Her mom and her aunt both went to and cheered at East Limestone as well. Freeman said a lot of people have told her she even cheers like them. Sizemore said her daughter really had taken after her sister.
“It had always been a goal of mine to walk in her footsteps like that. So when I got the opportunity to cheer in college, I knew that that’s something that she would have wanted,” Freeman said.
Freeman has been the captain of the East Limestone Varsity Cheer team for the last two years. She is a two-time UCA All-American and this past December went to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii to march in the memorial parade.
She said some people ask her what she does in her free time. Her answer is probably obvious – cheer.
“I get the ‘you must be a cheerleader’ a lot. Like, random people in a grocery store,” she said. “They’re like ‘Yeah, I can tell.’ I definitely don’t meet a stranger, that’s for sure.”
Sizemore said her daughter has not done competition cheer before and that she really just took to cheerleading for the school because being a part of the community is something she loves.
“Really her greatest joy was her school – her school, her community, the athletes, the football games and the pep rallies and just the volunteering of her time and all of the extra things that cheerleaders do for their community has always been her love,” Sizemore said.
Now at Troy, she’ll get to cheer for the school and be a part of that but also get to compete at the next level.
