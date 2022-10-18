Alex Mason stepped up for East Limestone when it mattered most, and their goals are still alive because of his efforts and the team's performance.
East Limestone has won their second game in a row over the West Point Warriors 35-20 to keep their playoff hopes alive as they enter another week of regional competition versus Ardmore.
The win was their second regional win in a row, and due to the current standings in 5A Region 8, East Limestone has a shot to make the playoffs if they can secure the victory Friday at home.
The Indians did not get off to a hot start this season, winning one game (Central Florence) in their first six weeks.
However, following their bye week, East Limestone has not lost, going 2-0 in their 2 regional games against Lawrence County and West Point to have it come down to their ninth game and final regional matchup.
The late playoff push after getting off to a slow start is reminiscent of what the Clements Colts did a season prior, where a tenacious late-season rally would be enough to propel Clements into the first round of the postseason.
For head coach Clint Woodfin, he likes how his team responded after going down 14-0 to the Warriors of West Point.
“We finally settled in, came away with two touchdowns in the first half and came back to put together a really good second half,” Woodfin said. “We saw a really good defense out of West Point. The offense had a heck of a game, over 300 yards offense. Our defense did an outstanding job. I believe we limited them to 127 yards. We just had some guys make some big time plays.”
Stats from the game
Alex Mason
RB/All-Purpose
7 rushes, 126 yards, 3 touchdowns
9 receptions, 170 yards, 1 touchdown
Xavier Edwards
RB
16 rushes, 41 yards
Jake Cochran
QB
11/17, 187 yards, 1 touchdown
