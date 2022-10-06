An East Limestone employee will appear in court this month after his arrest in September, according to court records.
Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, was charged with a School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student Under the Age of 19. On Monday, his lawyer filed paperwork for a preliminary hearing, which was granted by District Judge Gray West and set for Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m.
The Limestone County School system confirmed Tucker is on paid administrative leave from the school system as of Sept. 19.
Tucker was a coach for the girls’ soccer team and the running backs coach for the football team. The East Limestone athletic director has not responded to The News Courier’s requests for a statement.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 16 they received a tip regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship between East Limestone High School teacher/coach Thomas Blake Tucker and a student.
Captain Caleb Durden with LCSO investigated the allegation and discovered evidence that established probable cause, and Tucker was taken into custody around midnight, according to the post.
He was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond on Sept. 17, according to LCSO and court records.
The News Courier has also asked for the school board’s internal investigation process to determine the next steps after the arrest of an employee.
The crime of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student is a Class B felony.
