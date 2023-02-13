East Limestone’s Varsity girls took on West Point in Sub-Regionals Monday night. The game was ongoing as of press time and more updates will be provided on the team’s playoff run in the coming days.
Last Thursday night at Jimmy Drake Gymnasium was a shoot out, as the Madison Academy Lady Mustangs took on the East Limestone Lady Indians in the Area Basketball Championship.
The East Limestone Lady Indians were down most of the game but made a come back in the third and fourth periods to give the Lady Mustangs a run for their money. East’s top scorers for the night were #14 Shauna Fletcher who scored 15 points, and #20 Taylor Farrar who scored 14 points. Madison Academy had several players who helped lead them to victory. #23 Emily Mouser scored 12 points, #12 Brooklynn Tucker scored 9 points, and #2 Taniyah Crowder as well as #25 Jordyn Blackwell scored 6 points each.
The game came down to the final minutes as East Limestone went on a run to come within points of Madison Academy. Taylor Farrar was fouled at the last seconds to bring the game to the final score to 39 to 46.
The Madison Academy head coach, Krista Baldwin, told The News Courier after the game, “The girls played with relentlessness. They earned this win with their effort and enthusiasm. My hats off to East Limestone as they played a heck of a game tonight.”
