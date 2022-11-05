East Limestone is looking toward the future while simultaneuously looking for a successful upcoming season for 2022-2023.
According to assistant coach for East Limestone wrestling, James Maxwell – who coaches alongside 1st-year head coach James Fountain – what is really noteworthy about East wrestling is the foundation that is currently being built for the program, as a wealth of youthful talent promises a bright future.
“We have excellent turnout this year with over 30 kids for the team. Most are middle schoolers and will set the stage for an excellent program in the next few years,” Coach Maxwell said. “No seniors, but we have 3 juniors leading the team: Hunter West, Tristan Brown and Wyatt Rupracht.”
The reliance on juniors for senior-level leadership only adds to the promise of a bright future for the program.
Maxwell has a history working with the East program in a season that will begin versus Athens.
While Fountain has his own coaching style at East, the two programs of Athens and East have some similarities to each other.
First, they have multiple upperclassmen they can rely on with the aforementioned promise of young ones coming up the ranks.
Secondly, they both have an underclassman wrestler who has made an immediate impact from the beginning of their Golden Eagles/Indians career. For Athens, it is Will Anderson; for East, it is Sam Novosel.
“He works hard and is looking to make another run for state,” Coach Maxwell said of Nosovel.
What also aids this team is that the new leaders stepping up have had previous leadership show them the right way of doing things in the past.
Last season, the Indians wrestling team graduated two seniors, both of whom were state qualifiers, in Leonard Preston and Gabe Rupract. The former was 220 lbs and the latter 145 lbs.
As for who some of the promising up-and-coming wrestlers are, Maxwell named more than a few people ready to “make some noise,” as Jackson Conkin, Korben Gilchrist, Caeson Kelley, Gavin Higginbotham, Ryder McLaughlin and Zach Reynolds look to make a name for themselves on the mat.
With a tough schedule and kids ready for a successful run, the East wrestling program also has a solid foundation with other external factors, such as a Booster Club, which helps with their current large boom of wrestlers.
“We still have a few weight classes to fill in 106 lbs, 182 lbs, 220 lbs, but we have a strong lineup with some tough kids With the large number of kids wrestling this year, space and coaching staff will be a challenge. We have a great Booster Club trying to raise money to help sponsor wrestlers.”
In addition to Fountain and Maxwell, Andrew Maxwell contributes as a technique coach, Hunter Lindsey as a technique coach and Chad Collins as a technique coach.
Their home events are listed as follows:
Nov. 15 — East,
Athens, Columbia;
weigh-in at 5 p.m.
Dec. 9 — East, Hazel
Green, Muscle Shoals;
weigh-in at 1 p.m.
Dec. 21 — East, Mae
Jemison, Deshler;
weigh-in at 5 p.m.
Jan. 19 — East, Austin
Decatur; weigh-in at
5 p.m.
Their tournament events are listed as follows:
Nov. 19 — Fall Brawl
Tournament
Dec. 2-3 — Huntsville
Invitational
Dec. 10 — Hartselle
Invitational
Dec. 17 — Hazel Green
Inviational
Dec. 31 — JV Tourney
at Hazel Green
Jan. 3 — Regional
Duals Tournament
Jan. 6-7 — Arab
Invitational
Jan. 28 — JV
Tournament at BJHS
Feb. 3-4 — Varsity, JV
tourney at Columbia
Feb. 10-11 —
Sectionals in
Birmingham
Feb. 16-18 — State
Tournament at VBC
Sectionals and State are for Varsity level only.
All times are subject to change, and updates will be provided on the East Limestone wrestling team as the year progresses.
