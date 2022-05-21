This week, we are putting the spotlight on eggplant. I decided on this particular vegetable because this year I bought a small plant and, honestly, forgot about it. I had to go out of town and couldn’t get the poor pathetic plant into the ground before I left and wouldn’t be there to pamper it back to health, so I was sure all was lost. Fortunately, my neighbor, Bennett, who waters for me when I am out of town, took the half-dead plant and nursed it back to health. He always does a great job, and I am sure would make a wonderful Master Gardener (in a few years)!
Although botanically classified as a berry, eggplant is often included when talking about vegetables. It is one of the most popular plants grown in gardens for a few reasons.
Eggplant contains a number of vitamins and minerals, as well as fiber, but it has minimal calories. One cup of raw eggplant contains just 20 calories and 3 grams of fiber. It contains a high number of antioxidants, substances that protect the body from free radicals, and it is especially rich in anthocyanin, a pigment with antioxidant properties that gives eggplant its vibrant color.
Another reason for its popularity is the ability to grow it in raised beds, in-ground gardens or containers. This makes eggplant particularly well-suited as a patio plant.
Eggplant needs full sun and well-drained, sandy loam soil. Loam is generally a fertile soil containing clay, sand and a significant amount of decomposed organic matter (compost). The soil pH should be in the 6.0 to 6.5 range. Eggplants are fairly heavy feeders. In the absence of a soil test, fertilize plants upon planting by working a 6-12-12 or 5-10-10 fertilizer into the soil.
Side-dress — which means apply fertilizer to one or both sides of the growing plants or beside rows of plants — at first fruit set and again as bottom foliage starts to turn yellow. As with any fertilization plan, over-fertilization can cause excessive plant growth but will reduce fruit production, so again, more isn’t always better.
Eggplants are harvested when the fruit are full size, with a glossy, firm skin with bright color. The common black variety will be 4 to 6 inches in diameter. Allowed to mature too long, the fruit will become dull in color, soft and seedy.
Use pruning shears to harvest fruit, leaving a short length of stem attached. They will keep in the refrigerator for a few days after harvest but will discolor quickly when cut. Coating pieces in lemon juice or a marinade containing vinegar will slow the cut pieces from discoloring as fast.
VarietiesThere is a large variety of eggplant in addition to the common black variety. They include:
Italian eggplant: Slightly smaller than the common black eggplant, the flesh tends to be more tender, with a deep mauve-purple skin. Good roasted, grilled or fried.
Graffiti eggplant: Sometimes called Sicilian eggplant, it gets its name from the skin’s purple color with white stripes. Can be prepared in any recipe that calls for eggplant.
White eggplant: Has a smooth white skin, but the flesh is the same flavor and texture of a common eggplant. Suggested varieties include Casper and Ghost Buster.
Japanese eggplant: Long and slender, medium purple in color and with a thinner skin and fewer seeds. The flesh turns extra creamy when cooked, and the skin is tender enough that it does not require peeling. Good variety for stir-fry.
Indian eggplant: Also called baby eggplant, it is a small variety with a dark, purple-red skin. As the name implies, it is suited for Indian dishes such as curry. Because of its small, globular shape, it is also well-suited to be stuffed and roasted.
RecipeThere are so many ways to prepare eggplant that picking one is difficult. I am a huge fan of Eggplant Parmesan, Grilled Eggplant with Goat Cheese and Ratatouille; however, my favorite application is Baba Ghanoush, a Middle Eastern garlicky roasted eggplant dip.
In this recipe, the eggplant is grilled over direct heat to produce a smokey flavor. Until next week, happy gardening and bon appetit.
Baba Ghanoush
2-3 medium Italian eggplants (approx. 2 lbs.)
5-6 cloves roasted garlic (3-4 cloves of minced garlic can be substituted)
Juice of one lemon
¼ cup tahini
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt, to taste
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped fine
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, for serving (optional)
DirectionsPreheat gas or charcoal grill to medium heat and place whole eggplant directly over heat. Cook, turning occasionally, until eggplant is charred on all sides and is completely soft and tender.
Remove from heat and wrap in foil to rest for 15-20 minutes.
While eggplants rest, in the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine garlic, lemon, tahini, salt and parsley. Pulse until well-blended.
Remove eggplant from foil and slit open with a sharp knife. Carefully spoon out flesh and place into a mesh strainer set over a bowl. After all the flesh has been removed, place a paper towel over the eggplant and gently press to release additional water.
Add eggplant to the garlic-tahini mixture. Pulse until ingredients are just incorporated. With the food processor running, add the olive oil in a steady stream until the mixture is creamy.
Transfer to a bowl and drizzle with additional good quality olive oil and sprinkle with parsley or smoked paprika, if desired. Serve with toasted pita or naan bread or vegetables for dipping.
Will hold refrigerated in an air-tight container for up to four days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.