State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District 4
Amy Burks
Lisa Handback
Suzanne Johnson
Janine Maria Jordan
State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District 25
Eddgra Fallin
Amy Leigh Shadoin
State Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District 4
Okaeri ‘Oky’ Hernandez
Hanu Karlapalem
State Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District 6
Bernard Simelton
Mike Smith
Gubernatorial Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
Flowers was born in Birmingham in 1961 and truly believed it was “The Magic City.” She grew up believing in hard work, family, and love of the Church and neighbors. She attended the Birmingham public school system and attended Maryville College.
Flowers began her career in academia as a Reading Instructor for the Blount County school system.
She obtained her associate of arts in Speech at Pellissippi State Technical Community College and a B.A. in Audiology and an M.S. in Rehabilitation Counseling at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Flowers campaigns on education, healthcare and criminal justice reform.
Malika Sanders Fortier
According to the Mobile Democrats, Malika Sanders-Fortier graduated from Selma High School in 1991. Sanders-Fortier earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Spelman College in 1995 and a J.D. from Birmingham School of Law in 2013. Her career experience includes working with Chestnut, Sanders, & Sanders, LLC and as the president of Grassroots Democracy.
Patricia Salter Jamieson
67-year-old Jamieson is a native Alabamian born in Atmore. She has lived in Jefferson County for 43 years.
Jamieson attended Escambia County High School, Jefferson Davis Junior College, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Birmingham Theological Seminary.
She is a Licensed Practical Nurse in Alabama and Florida.
Her experience in the field of healthcare drives her candidacy.
“It matters to Patricia that our seniors must choose food over medication or housing. It matters to her that single mothers must choose substandard housing to provide the bare necessities of life for their children. It matters to her that our college students are graduating with hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loan debt and are financially ruined before they start their adult life, all because of greed. Alabama we can and will do better,” said Jamieson on her website.
Arthur Kennedy
According to the Mobile Democrats, Kennedy was born in Louisville, Ala. He served in the U.S. Army from 1994 to 2020. Kennedy earned a bachelor’s degree from Troy University in 2021. His career experience includes working in education.
Chad ‘Chig’ Martin
Martin was born in Enterprise, Ala., in 1968. He was raised by blue collar workers who eventually became small business owners.
He attended Enterprise High School and played Division 1 football at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.
Martin worked in sales until starting his first business in 2005.
Martin campaigns on bringing the lottery to Alabama, job growth and creation, healthcare and disease prevention, natural medicine, pollution, women’s rights and voting rights.
Doug ‘New Blue’ Smith is also running.
U.S. Senator Will Boyd
According to the Iron State Freedom Center, Will Boyd is running for election as a Democrat for U.S. Senator.
Boyd ran in the 2017 special election for the U.S. Senator.
He was a 2016 Democratic candidate who sought election for the U.S. Representative of the 5th Congressional District of Alabama.
He ran in the 2018 general election for Lieutenant Governor of Alabama.
Brandaun Dean
“At age 24, Brandaun Dean became the youngest mayor in the state of Alabama and the youngest African-American municipal government chief in the nation when he was elected mayor of his hometown, Brighton, Ala., on Aug. 23, 2016,” said the Dean campaign.
Dean attended Howard University where he, “he displayed his commitment to public service through his leadership of the Howard University College Democrats, the Howard University Student Association (HUSA), and the HU delegation to the Harvard University Kennedy School Black Policy Conference.”
“Throughout his career Dean has been a champion for public education reform, criminal justice reform, clean energy, and LGBTQ equality,” according to the campaign website.
Lanny Jackson
Jackson was born in 1954 in Birmingham, He is 67 years old, married to his wife of 48 years, has two sons, eight granddaughters and one grandson.
He served 21 years in the United States Army, retiring as a Company 1st Sergeant, E-8, as well as retiring from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
He graduated from Troy University and Miles College,
“My main objectives are to seek office for one term and one term only, bring home the bacon to the people of Alabama for once, a fair tax code for the middle class, work across the aisle and cut deals with anyone who will benefit all Alabamians. Climate change is for real, to invest in a 21st century economy for our children. Bringing to the people of Alabama and the nation the need for term limits for Congress, the career Politicians and the need for power over the needs of the people are becoming a danger to our Republic. Publicize the need to reinstate the mandatory federal age between 70 –75 years of age, another threat to our Republic of old men selling out America for their own purposes,” said Jackson on his campaign website.
U.S. Representative District 5 Charlie Thompson
Thompson is a first-time candidate for political office.
He is from Southwest Huntsville and earned a B.S. in Biology of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“Unlike many people running for office, I am not connected, nor am I independently wealthy. I am like you, trying to make a living. My business experience consists mainly of working in the management in the rental car industry, first as a manager with a branch of Avis Rental Cars in Virginia Beach and then in parking with the Huntsville Madison County Airport Authority after I moved back to Alabama in 2014,” said Thompson on his campaign website.
Kathy Warner Stanton
Stanton graduated from East Limestone High School, received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Alabama A&M University, and currently resides in Decatur, Ala.
Before relocating back to Alabama, she spent several years stationed at various bases across the country and abroad as a military spouse.
She has a master’s in management from Troy State University.
She was a computer scientist for the federal government for more than 10 years.
“Whether it was being bussed into a newly-desegregated school system, becoming a first-generation college graduate, quickly climbing the corporate ladder in a male-dominated field, or earning her master’s as a working single mother, Kathy has never backed down from a challenge,” said Stanton’s campaign website.
