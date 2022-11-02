This is the Limestone County Sample Ballot. The News Courier has published other stories leading up to the election to help inform you of what is on the ballot.
A list of candidates was published on Nov. 1 on page 5A. The News Courier has also provided explanations of the amendments to help educate readers about what these legal terms mean in layman terms. Amendment one was published on Oct. 19 on page 1A. Amendment two was published on Oct. 20 on page 1A. Amendments three and five were published on Oct. 22 on page 5A. Amendments eight and nine were published on Nov. 2 on page 1A. Amendments four and six were published today, Nov. 3, on page 2A. Amendments seven and ten will be published on Saturday, Nov. 5 on page 5A.
If you have any questions about what is on the ballot below or want to know more about any of the races, please reach out to us via phone or our submit a news tip page online.