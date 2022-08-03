This year, students at Elkmont Elementary will be sorted randomly into “Houses” based on character traits, such as sportsmanship, cooperation, and helpfulness.
“We’ll have House meetings, so the kids will get to interact with kids they normally wouldn’t interact with and educators in the building that they probably wouldn’t have any interaction with,” said Assistant Principal Julie Hosier.
Periodically throughout the year, such as on field day, students will be grouped into their Houses instead of grade levels to allow them to meet and collaborate with students of other ages.
They will have the opportunity to collect points for being a good citizen through actions, such as helping a teacher or another student.
When a kid receives a point, their House will also receive a point and every month, the House with the most points will be rewarded. The points will be displayed on a leaderboard.
“We’re going to have celebrations for the Houses, the House that has the most points, and they’ll get to do some kind of incentives that they choose,” said Hosier.
The Houses will “help the kids feel a part of something, and then it rewards making good choices,” said Hosier.
Hosier hopes each House will be able to have a House t-shirt. Sponsors for the t-shirts will have their names on the back.
For more information about the House initiative or to be a sponsor, email julie.hosier@lcsk12.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.