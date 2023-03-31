Elkmont Softball kicked off their spring break with a big tournament win last weekend and followed it up by a win against Russellville on Wednesday.
They started the weekend by winning games playing Decatur Heritage (12-1) and James Clemens (6-5) on Friday, March 24.
The Red Devils got off on the right foot in the first inning of the tournament, scoring nine runs in the first against Decatur Heritage. The team also did not commit any errors in the field. In the James Clemens game, Abbie Broadway led the team on the mound. She gave up five runs on four hits in four innings and struck out eight batters.
Broadway is one of the two seniors on the team. She said she feels like she is performing well and on track for this season. She’s played softball since she was six-years-old and said as a senior she tries to lead her team “by setting a good example for all of our younger teammates and teaching them the things we’ve learned throughout the years.”
She pitched the team’s first game on Saturday against East Lawrence for the shutout (3-0). She only allowed one hit in four innings and struck out seven.
“My personal goal is to leave it all on the field every game we play and, for the team, to make it to state,” Broadway said.
On Saturday, March 25, the Red Devils played three more games to bring home the tournament win: James Clemens again (4-0), Brewer (3-0), and Giles County (5-1) for the championship.
Nyla Parker pitched in the shutout against James Clemens, allowing two hits and no runs over six innings. Tylee Thomas and Lily Lowery both had two hits for Elkmont. Thomas is a catcher and the other senior on the team. She told The News Courier she’s played since she was 4-years-old.
“With it being my senior year, I try to teach the younger teammates what a good role model is and how to be a good teammate and also just teach the rights and the wrongs,” Thomas said.
Broadway pitched the last two games of the tournament for the strike out against Brewer and only gave up one run against Giles County.
The team came home for a few days rest over Spring Break but got back out on the road to play Russellville on Tuesday. They beat the Golden Tigers 5-1.
The team is 2-1 in area play and has a 14-5 record.
