After the Aug. 5 Rocket City Trash Pandas game, there was an incident with the post-game fireworks. During the display, an errant firework veered from its intended launch direction and shot towards right field.
The firework launched towards a group of fans, but thankfully the Trash Pandas said that no fans were harmed due to the incident. “No fans were harmed, and the fireworks vendor adamantly expressed that this has never happened before in over 40 years of their experience.” The Trash Pandas shared in a statement on Aug. 7.
They continued, expressing their concern over the event and assure fans that they take fan safety seriously.
“Every Toyota Field fireworks show is always supervised by the Madison Fire and Rescue Departments. All parties are taking extreme precautions to ensure that this does not happen again.”
