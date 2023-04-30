Eugene Fleming works in the radiology department of the Athens-Limestone Hospital now, but before that he graced the stage of broadway theatre.
Born in Richmond, Virginia Fleming began dancing at an early age.
"I danced at a little dance studio called Carey Clark Dance Academy. I danced there until I was in my early teens about 11, 12," Fleming said. "Then around that time I started studying ballet, at the Richmond ballet."
Fleming received a scholarship to go down to the North Carolina School of the Arts for a summer session.
"I was about 16, I was probably a junior in high school and went down there for the summer and it was so good to me that I went back as a senior in high school," he said. "I went back down there and I was in their high school program at North Carolina School of the Arts as a ballet major. I finished my high school down there."
"Before I graduated high school, a Broadway show came through holding auditions. I could sing and one of the girls in the cafeteria one day said 'Gene, you need to go audition for this show,'" he said.
He was skeptical because he was a ballet dancer. "I don't do that stuff," he said. But he auditioned for the show called "A Chorus Line."
"Then that summer, I left and went up to New York City to the School of American Ballet. I studied ballet in New York City and jazz and all that kind of stuff," he said.
Fleming headed back down to North Carolina for college where he received the call that would launch him into a long career on broadway.
"I went back to start college. My first week of college I got a call from 'A Chorus Line' to join the Broadway show of 'A Chorus Line,'" he said. "They put me in on Tuesday and then on Friday they came back and picked me up and put me on a flight in North Carolina to go to New York City."
At only 18 years old Fleming took to the stage as part of the cast of "A Chorus Line."
"That's when my career started," Fleming said. After two years with "A Chorus Line" he went on to do nearly a dozen other Broadway shows.
"That show took me to another show called Sophisticated Ladies with Gregory Hines, Phyllis Hyman, and Dee Dee Bridgewater" he said. "I did that show for a year and a half in California and then I went to Vegas and I starred in it in Vegas," he said.
After "Sophisticated Ladies" he went on to Rome to do a television variety show.
"I went there, me and three other male dancers, and we were featured performers. I did that for a little bit," he said. "When I came back, I moved to New York City, got an apartment and started taking classes and stuff."
After returning to NYC he auditioned for "The Tap Dance Kid."
"I got into that show when I was about 23 or 24 and I toured all over the United States with it. I was the star of the show. The tap dance kid really took me to another level as a performer and as an actor. Opened my eyes in different ways.," he said.
From there he went from show to show until he retired from Broadway at the age of 48.
Fleming says he doesn't miss his time under the lights though.
"I enjoyed it. The thrill was great. I was very blessed. I still got an agent that wants to call me occasionally to audition for stuff if I'm interested, and I haven't been interested in doing that," he said.
While the curtain has closed on his own Broadway career, he now has the opportunity to see his children follow in his footsteps.
"I got a daughter that's doing Broadway now so I can go see her and my son is a dancer," he said. " I don't know how that happened. I didn't force it on them but, you know, they kind of fell into it."
"I got a 10 year old son down here that's dancing around going off every couple of weekends to different places, doing dance competitions and stuff so no, I don't miss it [broadway.] I'm good," he said.
Even though he doesn't miss it now, he would do it all over again.
"I can't even tell you how blessed I was. I mean, I only had one job. I never worked in any other job outside of theater from 18 to 50 until I came down here," he said.
Now it's time for others to shine on Broadway while Fleming shines at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
"I kind of enjoyed when the light was shining bright, you know, and I'm able to surrender and let other people have their experience of that light and I have a different kind of light now, and so that's what I'm doing," he said.
