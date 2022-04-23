Exterior renovations are an important part of the home improvement process.
Choosing the right help, the right products, the right tools and the right plan are all key facets to increasing the safety of your home, its outside appearance and its value.
Renovation does not necessarily mean fixing something that is broken, but rather adding something new to the house that makes it even better.
Randall Putman, of R.P. Enterprises Inc., knows a thing or two about exterior renovations to homes. He shares some of his insight with The News Courier.
In the modern era, there are some common ways north Alabamians are choosing to spruce up their homes. According to Putman, “Most people now choose to paint their brick and add shutters or add a covered patio sunroom” to their homes, all of which would require some help along the way from a professional.
Putman also added that some of these improvements could be more challenging than others. For example, adding a covered patio or a sunroom would take more time, effort and resources than a simpler task, such as painting or fixing something small that is broken.
However, some of these simpler tasks are easier for Limestone residents to accomplish on their own. This includes, but is not limited to, according to Putman, painting porch columns, porch rails and shutters, pressure washing driveways as well as performing basic landscaping tasks.
For professionals such as Putman, there are some busier times of the year than other times, due to external factors such as the outside weather. When asked when the busiest portion of the year was for home improvement professionals, Putman said, “Starting in April through October,” which is also the warmest portion of the year.
For those interested in learning more about Putman, R.P. Enterprises and exterior home renovations, go to their website at rpenterprise.net.
