Some Limestone families have farming in their blood. For the Peek family in West Limestone, this is definitely the case.
Dustin and Ashley Peek raise cattle on their farm in West Limestone. As fifth generation farmers, they both grew up with a strong foundation in farming. Dustin was born into a farming family that originally focused on row crops and then added dairy cattle which quickly transitioned to beef cattle farming when he was a young child; Ashley grew up on her family’s poultry farm where her roots run five generations deep to early 1900s Lauderdale County sharecropping. The two now run Peek Farms, LLC., raising cattle and growing what they need to do so.
While patrons of Peek Farms may only think about their February to August “open season,” the family spends their whole year working on the farm, whether it’s planning, growing, or handling cattle. The store may open in February, but the process really begins with what they call handling the cattle, a process that involves procedures such as vaccinating and tagging the cows, in the spring and fall months. After the cattle are cared and accounted for, they either head out to the pastures for the family to handle summer hay harvests or stay inside the barn to be kept warm and fed during the winter season.
Peek cows take one of two paths at the West Limestone farm. Their black Angus birth calves every 10-12 months, and after they are born, they stay with the cows in the pasture until it is time for them to be weaned. At that time, they are usually around 450 pounds. Once weaned, the cows diverge: some head for local stockyards where they will be sold as feeder cattle, shipped west to feed lots, or are raised there to become the beef found in grocery stores. The others, possibly between 50 and 60 calves, are transferred to the Peeks’ weaning pastures so that they can grow for the next year before being sent to Limestone and north Alabama family owned USDA processing facilities.
After they have been processed and packaged, it’s time to return to Peek Farms to fill the freezers in the Farm Store, waiting on customers to pick up their pre-ordered freezer beef (halves or quarters) or come to the farm store and shop for products like ground beef or other specific cuts of meat from local, trusted pastures and processors.
Dustin and Ashley say they work hard to bring quality meat to Limestone County, and they teach their children to do the same, beginning with carseat-farming as they rode in tractors and feed trucks before they could walk.
Growing up as sixth generation farmers, Titus, Samuel, and Nathan are learning from their parents that that working “as hard as any adult” is nothing to be afraid of.
“Life is a lot like farm work. You have to work hard and stick with it to find success,” Dustin and Ashley said, speaking of the tenacity that they hope their children learn as they continue to take on responsibilities around the farm.
Titus is the oldest at 13-years-old, and he enjoys the responsibility that has come with age, happily driving his tractor over 600 acres of hay fields during the summer harvest seasons.
Samuel and Nathan are still a bit young for independent work, at ages 9 and 8 respectively, but they still find ways to bide the time until they can get on their own tractors by helping their parents service equipment and handle the cattle.
One family can’t farm everything, which is why it is important for networks of farmers to come together and provide assistance and encouragement for their friends by covering other fields in the industry. The Peeks say they have definitely reaped the benefits that come with making friends in the community.
“Farmers genuinely care about each other and want to see each other succeed,” the Peeks explained when discussing their decision to sell Reeder’s honey in their store as an informal business partnership.
They asked Reeder Bees for permission to sell their honey because they genuinely love the product and want their customers to have easier access to it, which has resulted in a friendship where the Reeders also support Peek Farms as friends.
The Peeks are also regular faces at Isom’s Orchard, set up with their coolers and tent ready to greet old friends who come to the Peek setup that is more convenient than their Flanagan Road Farm Store and meet new customers who haven’t discovered the Peek’s product yet. Having these partnerships has allowed the Peeks to increase their business as well as support other Limestone County farmers trying to accomplish their same goals.
While business is important, the Peeks take away much more than money from their cattle farming. Dustin and Ashley credit their way of life for keeping them grounded.
“You see a lot of life and death. You see actions and consequences. You see hard work and success, and at the same time failure is always a nearby option, one you can never ignore,” they said.
They are grateful for the friends they have made and the customers that have shocked them with their support and demand for locally raised beef, which allow them to continue living the life they love.
“At the end of the day, we farm as a family, and we put our entire heart into what we do and are thankful to God for the life we have … we cannot imagine raising our boys any other way,” the Peeks said.
Peek Farms, LLC, is located in West Limestone at 24405 Flanagan Rd Athens, AL, 35614, and they accept cash, check, and cards as payment methods. The Farm Store is open on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m., with either Dustin or Ashley waiting to assist with checkout. Their website, peekfarms.com, has answers to frequently asked questions as well as blog posts and information about the farm and its hours. They are also reachable on Facebook at Peek Farms, LLC or @peek_farms on Instagram as well as by email at peekfarmsbeef@gmail.com.
