Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on South Houston Street just after 2 a.m on Saturday. Athens fire said no one was injured but the home is a total loss.
The Red Cross reached out to The News Courier with the following information.
"American Red Cross responded the morning of Sept. 24 to a fire at the home of Jessica Craig in Athens. The home was destroyed and two pets perished, but all members of this family of four escaped without injury.
Red Cross volunteers Bob and Sharon Rolf provided financial assistance, emergency supplies, medication replacement, and community service referrals on scene to the Craig family."
The News Courier also spoke with Craig who said their family has received items like clothing and the schools have given the children book bags and other school supplies. She said the family does have another property but it's not livable at this time. What she wants people to know is that getting that home fixed so that it is a place where they can go is the most important thing right now. She stressed the importance of that for her kids to be able to have bedrooms again.
If you would like to help the Craig family a GoFundMe donation page has been set up by Jessica Craig's sister. https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-craig-family-rebuild?qid=ed60ba81f0991ad018019c6c0322e82e
