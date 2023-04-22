An appreciation for model trains is a business that Sherman Wes Leonard, Jr. inherited from his father Sherman Leonard, Sr. While Senior passed away last month, Wes continues his father’s train legacy.
Wes says his family is in what he calls the “happiness business.”
“We’re kind of like Hank Williams where it’s a family tradition,” he said.
“Dad grew up in Arlington, Virginia and he said that your boyhood status was dependent upon the size of the Lionel train you got for Christmas,” Wes said. “He got his first train in 1930 and he’s been collecting ever since.”
Senior’s collection had grown so immense that the last time he moved it took his family four months to pack and store everything.
Now, Wes is working on building a museum in honor of his father that will serve as a gathering place for other train collectors.
“It’s probably one of the coolest hobbies, there is no social status other than the biggest train you have on the block. We have folks who come here in the hobby who are doctors, lawyers, priests,” Wes said.
Anyone who wants to have some fun with trains is welcome.
While Wes’ son Sherman Leonard III passed away a couple of years ago, his grandsons are continuing on the family tradition.
“Kids just sit around and watch it go in circles,” Wes said.
“One of my oldest grandson’s came to visit with me and he’s pretending and all the sudden he says ‘hey papa, how many laps you think it is from here to New York?’ and so I said ‘well I suspect it’s probably about 10,’” Wes laughed.
The train business is centered around family.
“The whole thing was to enjoy that time with the children and family and pass it along,” Wes said. “You’d be surprised. You say ‘this is yours, take care of it’ and you shown them how and a lot of times when they come over and they set it up they’ll say ‘pop check me out here make sure I’m good.’”
“So that’s what we do and they run them and enjoy them and are collecting them,” Wes said.
Wes goes to quite a few train shows each year.
“We’ve been to Asheville, North Carolina and Carterville, Georgia,” Wes said while preparing for a show in Hickory, North Carolina.
“It’s probably a couple of shows a month that we go to and visit with folks,” he said. “We go and we do repairs and parts. We also buy collections.”
Sherman’s idea of keeping inventory was with a pencil and notebook.
“When I first started when I retired I tried to go to shows and help him but I didn’t know that much about it so I couldn’t find anything,” Wes said. “What I did is I went through and mapped all the various part trays and I put them on a spreadsheet.”
“When he got a little older he’d go to train shows and he’d say ‘well I can’t find anything Wes put it on a computer,’” he said.
Like many family traditions, the tradition of trains is also facing some challenges with keeping the younger generations interested.
“What we found lately is some of the senior folks are passing and there’s no interest from the family, so I call it the widows and orphans,” Wes said.
Wes takes the grandsons with him whenever he goes to shows.
“It’s a life experience,” he said. “I tell folks to start them out young.”
This experience allows the grandsons to learn how to travel and to learn how to deal with day to day scenarios that may arise, such as handling confrontation and counting back change.
“It balances them out,” Wes said.
To get started in the train business Wes says to connect with the Train Collector Association and there will be plenty of people willing to help you learn the ropes of the business.
“It’s fun, it creates a lot of good memories, just enjoy it for what it is” Wes said. “We hope to establish a place out here where folks can come and visit and enjoy the stuff from the past.”
Everyone has received a train for Christmas. It’s a gift that connects across generations.
“I’ve seen Circuit Court judges crawl down on the carpet with their grandsons and just sit there and watch it,” Wes said.
As Wes continues the family tradition with his grandsons, he encourages others to see the value of the model train.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.