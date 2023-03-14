The left side of the Athens Farmers Market roof looks like it has been completed as of Tuesday afternoon, March 14.
Work began on the farmers market roof after the announcement in February for revitalization of the surrounding area to become Doug Gates Park. Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson, the park will highlight Gates’ passion for downtown: restoring historic properties, fostering small businesses, improving parks and trails, and supporting Athens Main Street’s mission.
The pavilion is also expected to get a fresh coat of paint along with additional landscaping improvements, just to name of a few of the changes that are expected to come to the area for the 2023 season. An entertainment pavilion is expected to be added by May 2024.
Athens Main Street has raised more than $70,000 of the estimated $130,000 needed to complete the project, with $12,000 from donations in memory of Doug Gates, a driving force on the Athens Main Street Board, a lifelong community servant, and fierce proponent of downtown.
The market is expected to open this summer on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. beginning May 2 and Saturdays starting June 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.