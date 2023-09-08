More than 30 years after setting the world coast-to-coast speed record, Florence, Ala.-native Lt. Col (ret.) Ed Yielding recently shared his experiences as the last SR-71 Blackbird pilot at the North Alabama Submarine Veterans meeting at the Alabama Veterans Museum.
In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson announced the existence of the SR-71 Blackbird built by Lockheed Martin. Yielding was just 15 years old when he first learned of the plane and he thought, “Man, I’d like to fly that plane someday.”
Yielding earned the rank of Eagle Scout while in high school and after graduating, he attended Auburn University majoring in engineering. While he was there, the Auburn Air Force ROTC offered flight lessons to students. He learned to fly in a Cessna 150.
After graduating, he entered the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and began pilot training. He trained on T-37s and T-38s and was awarded the RF-4 as his first assignment and flew it for five years, mostly doing formation work and high-speed low altitude reconnaissance. Next he was sent to fly the F-4 fighter.
“I really loved being a fighter pilot but I was never in combat. We trained really hard to be ready for combat if our country called on us,” Yielding said. “I especially enjoyed air-to-air combat tactics.”
After being an F-4 Phantom pilot for nine years, Yielding was invited to be an SR-71 pilot. He flew the SR-71 Blackbird for six years and flew 93 overseas reconnaissance missions.
“My dream finally came true. The world’s fastest and highest flying airplane, our missions were reconnaissance so we flew in dangerous areas of the world. That’s why we flew so high and fast. Most things about the airplane at the time were classified, but now I can tell you. Top altitude was 85,000 feet and our top speed was Mach 3.3. We were not allowed to exceed Mach 3.2 unless we were under attack,” he said.
Yielding said that Mach 3.2 is “faster than a speeding bullet” and as a kid he had always dreamed of being faster than Superman.
At the altitude the SR-17 was flying, the speed of sound is slower. The supersonic speed of the aircraft about 2,112 mph — more than three times faster than the speed of sound. There were 32 Blackbirds in all. Twelve were lost in accidents, but Yielding said no lives were lost. No Blackbird was ever shot down.
Many Blackbird pilots would go on to become space shuttle pilots and although Yielding had aspirations to go to space, fate intervened.
“I filled out the application and before I could send it in, the Challenger accident happened and they weren’t taking applications for a while. When they opened it back up, I was too old — so I wasn’t ever really considered,” Yielding said.
Remaining an SR-17 Blackbird pilot led to another exciting opportunity when the aircraft was retired in 1990.
“When the announcement was made to retire the Blackbird, museums all over the country wanted a Blackbird for display. The Smithsonian requested one for display. The decision was made to send our test airplane, 972, to the Smithsonian for display,” Yielding said.
The Smithsonian wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Air Force requesting that the pilot set a coast-to-coast speed record when bringing the Blackbird to Washington D.C.
“I was told, ‘When you land, you can tell the new media that you flew coast-to-coast.’ Sea-to-shining sea — a phrase from my favorite hymn ‘America the Beautiful.’ I was glad to have Reconnaissance Systems Officer J.T. Vida in my back seat. I was really glad to have J.T. with me — a great friend and a great RSO. We were just thrilled to have that assignment,” Yielding said.
On March 6, 1990, Yielding and Vida made the coast-to-coast flight in 67 minutes and 54 seconds. The record still stands today and the aircraft is on display at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va.
“It was a special flight, so I was having special thoughts. I’m looking down there thinking about all the farmers starting their day and getting ready to raise food that feeds most of our country, and even enough to export overseas. I thought about our brave pioneers that I read about as a boy taking months to cross the country that J.T and I were crossing in a matter of minutes. I thought about what a great, great country we have. Made great by the hard work, sacrifice, prayers and courage of our forefathers,” Yielding said.
After retiring from the Air Force, Yielding became a commercial airline pilot with Southwest Airlines based out of Memphis. Today, Yielding is retired and lives in Florence.
