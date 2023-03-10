UPDATE: According to West, the fatality was 26 year old Matthew Reyer from Chapman Hollow Road in Elkmont.
The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday. Vehicle was heading west in Easterferry Road and Reyer lost control of the vehicle causing him to leave the pavement.
Vehicle appears to have flipped and ejected Reyer from the car.
Original: According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West there was a one car rollover with ejection on Easterferry Road 13 miles west of Athens that resulted in a fatality.
Athens State Troopers are investigating.
