Lee Precision Machine Shop in Athens was awarded several federal contracts in the last few months. Many came in December including one for over $475,000.
The company is a manufacturer for the U.S. military, according to the CEO Gin L. Johnson, who spoke to The News Courier at the beginning of the year.
The company’s services include CNC machining, in which a computer numerical controlled machine uses a program to control the operation of machine tools such as lathes and mills, and robotic welding.
12/21
$39,733 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Sleeve Spacer.
12/16
$83,260 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Motor Vehicle Towbar.
12/13
$475,016 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Clutch Assembly.
12/09
$42,700 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Loader-Rammer Lever.
12/08
$83,160 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Disk Assembly.
11/19
$65,160 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Motor Vehicle Towbar.
11/18
$34,264 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Handwheel and Shaft.
10/21
$61,393 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Clutch Assembly.
10/14
$37,770 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Cartridge Extractor.
